+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
City police cry foul over 'eaten' allowances
By The Grapevine | Updated Mar 06, 2018 at 07:57 EAT
city-police-cry-foul-over-eaten-allowances
Kenya police [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • Police officers were in for a shock when they went to collect their allowances at County headquarters
  • They found each Sh6, 000 rather than the expected SH30,000
  • The allowances are from the repeat election and presidential inauguration

Did someone shortchange police officers? That was the question many were asking themselves yesterday as they lined up at their county headquarters to receive their allowances for election coverage.

The cops, especially those in Nairobi, who had anticipated Sh30, 000 each for the repeat election and presidential inauguration were shocked when they only signed for only Sh6, 000.

The officers were heard complaining that their superiors at Jogoo and Vigilance houses may have deducted the allowance irregularly.

See Also: Highway drama exposes bias in police responses

They began questioning why the service resorted to paying them in cash instead of such payment reflecting on their pay slips and thus sent to their bank accounts.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Kenya Police
City Police
Allowances
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
politician-s-ex-wife-milking-him-to-the-last-drop

News

Politician's ex-wife milking him to the last drop

By The Grapevine | Tue 06 Mar 2018 08:06am

city-police-cry-foul-over-eaten-allowances

News

City police cry foul over 'eaten' allowances

By The Grapevine | Tue 06 Mar 2018 07:57am

man-streams-bloody-video-moments-after-murdering-wife-leaves-chilling-message-for-wives-who-irritate-husbands

Weird News

Man streams bloody video moments after murdering wife, leaves chilling message for wives who irritate husbands

By Mirror | Mon 05 Mar 2018 03:15pm

Popular Stories
man-streams-bloody-video-moments-after-murdering-wife-leaves-chilling-message-for-wives-who-irritate-husbands

Weird News

Man streams bloody video moments after murdering wife, leaves chilling message for wives who irritate husbands

By Mirror | Mon 05 Mar 2018 03:15pm

uhuru-will-not-go-home-after-2022-jubilee-leader-explains-why-amid-debate-to-introduce-prime-minister-position

Politics

Uhuru will not go home after 2022- Jubilee leader explains why, amid debate to introduce Prime Minister position

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Mar 2018 01:03pm

ezekiel-mutua-calls-for-arrest-of-local-musicians-over-kikuyu-hate-speech-song

Entertainment

Ezekiel Mutua calls for arrest of local musicians over Kikuyu hate speech song

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Mar 2018 02:01pm

ten-moments-when-a-woman-wants-to-sleep-with-you

Lifestyle

Ten moments when a woman wants to sleep with you

By Samuel Mitunda | Mon 05 Mar 2018 12:18pm

why-former-attorney-general-is-endorsing-raila-for-2022-presidential-race

Politics

Why Former Attorney General is endorsing Raila for 2022 presidential race

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Mar 2018 11:18am

david-ndii-renounces-tribe-says-he-is-now-luo-twitter-erupts

News

David Ndii renounces tribe, says he is now Luo, Twitter erupts

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 05 Mar 2018 10:05am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin