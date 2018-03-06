City police cry foul over 'eaten' allowances

SUMMARY Police officers were in for a shock when they went to collect their allowances at County headquarters

They found each Sh6, 000 rather than the expected SH30,000

The allowances are from the repeat election and presidential inauguration

Did someone shortchange police officers? That was the question many were asking themselves yesterday as they lined up at their county headquarters to receive their allowances for election coverage.

The cops, especially those in Nairobi, who had anticipated Sh30, 000 each for the repeat election and presidential inauguration were shocked when they only signed for only Sh6, 000. ​

The officers were heard complaining that their superiors at Jogoo and Vigilance houses may have deducted the allowance irregularly.

They began questioning why the service resorted to paying them in cash instead of such payment reflecting on their pay slips and thus sent to their bank accounts.



