Entertainment
Ezekiel Mutua calls for arrest of local musicians over Kikuyu hate speech song
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 14:01 EAT
KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua [Twitter]
SUMMARY
  • KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua has called for the arrest of musicians. producers and distributors of a local song
  • Dr. Mutua said the song is a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provision of article 33 of the constitution
  • YouTube has since pulled the video down

Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) through its Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has banned a song for being inciteful. Dr. Mutua demanded that the inciteful video be recalled and brought own on Youtube. He also ordered the producers and distributors of the video be arrested and charged with incitement to violence.

The controversial song by Isaiah and Waharaka titled “Ikamba” allegedly mocks the Kamba community and castigates Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. It went viral on Sunday, March 4 causing an uproar in social media for better part of the day.

In a series of tweets and a Facebook post, Dr. Mutua christened 'the moral cop' owing to his diligence in fighting moral degradation referred to the song as offensive and distasteful.

See Also: Kenyans’ rib-cracking reactions to Eric Omondi’s viral video are the best you’ll see all day

He also said it is a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression and amounts to incitement to violence and hate speech.

“The song is in bad taste as it generalizes the acts of a few individuals to malign-and deride a whole community in the foulest language. It’s a primitive piece of art and contravenes the provision of article 33 of the constitution on freedom of expression and that it that amounts to incitement to violence and hate speech,” Dr. Mutua wrote.

The song is in bad taste as it generalizes the acts of a few individuals to malign and deride a whole community in the most foul language. @InfoKfcb @NellyMuluka @Khagali_M @NCIC_Kenya @PresidentKE @CSRashidEchesa

See Also: Kenyans react to Ezekiel Mutua ban on advertising Samantha the sex doll in Kenya
— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) March 4, 2018

It's a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression and amounts to incitement, violence and hate speech. A thorough review of the video shows a clear breach of the KFCB classification guidelines.— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) March 4, 2018

This video therefore should be suspended forthwith and the two musicians, the producers and distributors arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement to violence. The NCIC should move with speed to arrest and charge the culprits. @InfoKfcb @NellyMuluka @NCIC_Kenya— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) March 4, 2018

Following the uproar, YouTube has since brought the video down.

See Also: Sleeping with Samantha amounts to having sex with a corpse- KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua

KFCB flagged the video titled Ikamba by Isaiah ft Waharaka and YouTube has removed it from online. We regulate content from creation, to distribution, broadcast, exhibition and possession. @InfoKfcb @NellyMuluka @CSRashidEchesa @President @ConsumersKenya @NCIC_Kenya @Khagali_M pic.twitter.com/UpLSiEZqSh— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) March 4, 2018

Here are some of the reactions the controversial song evoked from Kenyans on Twitter;

Let them produce even albums but ngilu won't relent on her fight to save kitui environment— Evans Omondi Akello (@EvansOmondiAke1) March 4, 2018

You're wasting your time and bundles ,there's nothing much that will be done to the two guys .— Magoma (@eric_magoma) March 4, 2018

Freedom of speech and expression.....wako sawa— Charles Kiptoo (@CharlesKiptoo5) March 5, 2018

As much as I don't support the song ,me think with the same breath seal you are condemning it you should also have used it to condem Gov Ngilu for her utterers that led to the burning of someone lorry— [email protected] (@fabischNjuguna) March 4, 2018

is there something inherently wrong with Kenyans. it's time to make peace & grow Kenya. there is more hatred now them then when the 70/80/90s yet the population is younger & has more exposure. we must learn to accommodate and tolerate. their are courts and elders to arbitrate.— Kiama Muturi (@KiamaKiharu) March 4, 2018

Leave the singer. Its his creativity on trial— Eng Ephraim Kenny (@EphraimKennynde) March 4, 2018

Thank you...let them face it— Rodgers (@Rodgie_) March 4, 2018


Ikamba
Banned video
KFCB
Ezekiel Mutua
Kikuyu song
