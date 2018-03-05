+ Post your Story

Politics
Uhuru will not go home after 2022- Jubilee leader explains why, amid debate to introduce Prime Minister position
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 13:03 EAT
President Uhuru Kenyatta [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • Talks to introduce a Prime Minister position have been going on
  • This is after a KANU MP prosed a bill for introducing a powerful Prime Minister and slicing some power from the President
  • The bill has left many Jubilee leaders in a dilemma with some saying it will hurt promise to DP Ruto

The Jubilee party vice-chairman and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close confidant David Murathe surprised the public with news that President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain the party leader even after the end of his second and final term.

Talking to the Nation, the former Member of Parliament of Gatanga said the Uhuru will remain active in the party’s top leadership “People want Uhuru to go home at 60 yet Raila (opposition leader Raila Odinga) is trying to be president at 75, where do you want Uhuru to go?” asked Mr. Murathe.

His sentiments come amidst talk to recall and edit the Constitution to allow the position of Prime Minister.

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket on March 1 tabled a bill proposing radical changes including introducing the position of a powerful prime minister and significantly clipping presidential powers.


Tiaty MP William Kamket tabled the bill [PHOTO COURTESY]

The lawmaker’s proposal threw Jubilee Party into a dilemma with some saying the change would be shortchanging deputy president William Ruto at the last minute. Those for the bill say it is a sure way of addressing the feeling of exclusivity brought about by a winner-take-all presidential system.

The opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition dismissed the proposal reasoning it will not give Kenyans the governance setup they were pushing for.

NASA asked Kenyans to focus on the Bomas Draft that proposed a bicameral Legislature and a dual-Executive system, with a prime minister as head of government and president as head of state.

The National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee has 21 days to consider the bill and table a report.

