+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Are they back together? Photos of Sonko and Igathe that got Kenyans talking
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 03, 2018 at 11:31 EAT
are-they-back-together-photos-of-sonko-and-igathe-that-got-kenyans-talking
Governor Sonko and former deputy Igathe [file imag
SUMMARY
  • Governor Mike Sonko posted pictures of himself with his former deputy Polycarp Igathe
  • The pictures got many Kenyans wondering whether the two are back together
  • Polycarp Igathe resigned in January citing indifferences between him and his boss Sonko

Nairobi County Governor Gideon Kioko Mbuvi aka Mike Sonko caught the attention of his social media followers after posting pictures and a video of himself and his former deputy Polycarp Igathe at his home.

According to the Friday, March 2 tweets, Mr. Igathe went to the County Boss’s house to pay him a visit since he is unwell.


See Also: Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

The pictures got people speculating and commenting since it is the first time the two leaders are seen together following Igathe’s resignation earlier this year.

Mr. Igathe resigned from office in January barely six months after assuming office citing failure to earn the trust of his boss Governor Mike Sonko to enable him to deliver services to Nairobians.


See Also: Senator Sakaja responds to DJs over arrests

“I write to resign my seat as the elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1 pm, Wednesday, 31st January 2018. Serving Kenyans, in Nairobi under your leadership, has been a high honour and distinct privilege. I am grateful to Nairobians and yourself for giving me the opportunity to serve. Thank you and please accept my highest personal regards,” wrote Igathe in a letter addressed to Sonko.


Following Sonko’s posts, Kenyans began questioning whether or not the two were getting back together.

See Also: Sonko’s final decision after Igathe’s exit


#SonkoNaIgathe pic.twitter.com/wpElACX7l4— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 2, 2018

Here are some of their sentiments;

What are you up to @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/NEx0lqGJQC— Benedict Kimotho (@BenedictKimotho) March 2, 2018

Ex akianza kukutext , kucal ama kukuvisit jichunge sana— M Njoroge (@itsnjosh) March 2, 2018

As they say,only poor people keep grudging attitude ,rich people trade differences Aki yaoo,,,— moses wahinya (@moseswahinya) March 2, 2018

We are already past the two of you. Mnaweza fanya tu chenye mnafanya kwa hiyo nyumba bila kutuwekea picha hapa— Abala Kinyua. ???????? Kisumu Politician™ (@AbalaKinyua) March 2, 2018

Any plans to work together again?— [email protected] (@araptaru) March 2, 2018

Hii sasa ndo inaitwa kukumbuka X ????????— INAMWAGIKA (@dmacharia470) March 2, 2018

Wewe sonko unufurahia kuwa na igathe when mi kama mwana bodaboda naumizwa na askari wako.— John Ndungu (@JohnNdu25956696) March 2, 2018

What are you up to!— Muturia Adams Thirinja (@MThirinja) March 2, 2018

You guys need to make up already and make Nairobi great again!— WaGathinye (@AntoTheMvp) March 2, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Governor Mike Sonko
Polycarp Igathe
Former Deputy
Nairobi County
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
what-kenyans-are-saying-about-the-kijiji-slum-fire

News

What Kenyans are saying about the Kijiji slum fire

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 29 Jan 2018 10:27am

igathe-is-regretting-his-decision-to-resign-governor-sonko

News

Igathe is regretting his decision to resign- Governor Sonko

By Fay Ngina | Wed 24 Jan 2018 01:31pm

government-closes-uhuru-park-ahead-of-raila-s-swearing-in

News

Government closes Uhuru park ahead of Raila's swearing-in

By Fay Ngina | Wed 24 Jan 2018 08:38am

More From This Author
mixed-reactions-after-health-cs-sent-knh-ceo-lily-koros-on-compulsory-leave

News

Mixed reactions after health CS sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 02:22pm

violent-closure-of-simmers-bar-and-restaurant-raises-suspicions-among-kenyans

News

Violent closure of Simmers bar and restaurant raises suspicions among Kenyans

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 12:45pm

are-they-back-together-photos-of-sonko-and-igathe-that-got-kenyans-talking

News

Are they back together? Photos of Sonko and Igathe that got Kenyans talking

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 11:31am

Popular Stories
best-positions-to-help-you-get-pregnant-faster-while-making-love

Lifestyle

Best positions to help you get pregnant faster while making love

By Fay Ngina | Sat 03 Mar 2018 01:05pm

violent-closure-of-simmers-bar-and-restaurant-raises-suspicions-among-kenyans

News

Violent closure of Simmers bar and restaurant raises suspicions among Kenyans

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 12:45pm

mutahi-ngunyi-mocks-babu-owino-s-loss-kenyans-react

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi mocks Babu Owino's loss, Kenyans react

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 10:27am

boni-khalwale-s-remarks-after-babu-owino-s-loss-stirs-twitter

Politics

Boni Khalwale's remarks after Babu Owino's loss stirs Twitter

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 02 Mar 2018 01:39pm

mixed-reactions-after-health-cs-sent-knh-ceo-lily-koros-on-compulsory-leave

News

Mixed reactions after health CS sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 03 Mar 2018 02:22pm

six-silly-mistakes-men-make-after-making-love-to-a-woman

Lifestyle

Six silly mistakes men make after making love to a woman

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 03 Mar 2018 02:35pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin