Are they back together? Photos of Sonko and Igathe that got Kenyans talking

SUMMARY Governor Mike Sonko posted pictures of himself with his former deputy Polycarp Igathe

The pictures got many Kenyans wondering whether the two are back together

Polycarp Igathe resigned in January citing indifferences between him and his boss Sonko

Nairobi County Governor Gideon Kioko Mbuvi aka Mike Sonko caught the attention of his social media followers after posting pictures and a video of himself and his former deputy Polycarp Igathe at his home.

According to the Friday, March 2 tweets, Mr. Igathe went to the County Boss’s house to pay him a visit since he is unwell. ​





The pictures got people speculating and commenting since it is the first time the two leaders are seen together following Igathe’s resignation earlier this year.

Mr. Igathe resigned from office in January barely six months after assuming office citing failure to earn the trust of his boss Governor Mike Sonko to enable him to deliver services to Nairobians.





“I write to resign my seat as the elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1 pm, Wednesday, 31st January 2018. Serving Kenyans, in Nairobi under your leadership, has been a high honour and distinct privilege. I am grateful to Nairobians and yourself for giving me the opportunity to serve. Thank you and please accept my highest personal regards,” wrote Igathe in a letter addressed to Sonko.





Following Sonko’s posts, Kenyans began questioning whether or not the two were getting back together.





Here are some of their sentiments;

Ex akianza kukutext , kucal ama kukuvisit jichunge sana— M Njoroge (@itsnjosh) March 2, 2018

As they say,only poor people keep grudging attitude ,rich people trade differences Aki yaoo,,,— moses wahinya (@moseswahinya) March 2, 2018

We are already past the two of you. Mnaweza fanya tu chenye mnafanya kwa hiyo nyumba bila kutuwekea picha hapa— Abala Kinyua. ???????? Kisumu Politician™ (@AbalaKinyua) March 2, 2018

Hii sasa ndo inaitwa kukumbuka X ????????— INAMWAGIKA (@dmacharia470) March 2, 2018

Wewe sonko unufurahia kuwa na igathe when mi kama mwana bodaboda naumizwa na askari wako.— John Ndungu (@JohnNdu25956696) March 2, 2018

What are you up to!— Muturia Adams Thirinja (@MThirinja) March 2, 2018

You guys need to make up already and make Nairobi great again!— WaGathinye (@AntoTheMvp) March 2, 2018

