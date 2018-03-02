+ Post your Story

Politics
Boni Khalwale's remarks after Babu Owino's loss stirs Twitter
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 02, 2018 at 13:39 EAT
Boni Khalwale's remarks on Babu Owino's loss
SUMMARY
  • Babu Owino lost his Embakasi East MP seat after a court ruling
  • The High Court nullified his August 8 win citing errors and malpractices
  • Kenyans including leaders have much to say about his loss

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has evoked reactions after commenting on Babu Owino’s seat loss. Babu Owino lost the Embakasi East Member of Parliament seat after High Court nullified his August 8th poll victory on Friday, March 2.

Justice Joseph Sergon ruled that the election was marred by errors and malpractices. He then directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a by-election for the Embakasi East seat in accordance with the law.

Babu has now been ordered to pay Sh5 million in costs. Sh2.5 million will be given to the petitioner, Francis Mureithi while the rest to the IEBC.

See Also: An angry Babu Owino speaks minutes after court nullified his election

The embattled MP had asked the court to quash the petition, saying small errors could not be used to nullify his election. 


See Also: Babu Owino loses his seat - Kenyans go wild on social media

Many Kenyans, including leaders, have expressed their feelings towards the ruling. Mr. Khalwale’s tweet attracted many replies after he told of his support for Babu. He assured the latter of his support in the repeat elections.

“Pole kid bro, Babu Owino, all will be well. I will vigorously campaign for u in the ensuing-elections,” Khalwale tweeted.

Pole kid bro, @Babu_Owino, all will be well. I will vigorously campaign for u in the ensuingy-elections. https://t.co/5zx23AvPOp

See Also: One of these four people is destined to replaced Babu Owino as UoN student leader
— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) March 2, 2018

Here are some of the hilarious responses Mr. Khalwale’s tweet elicited;

The Bull weighs in his support for Babu.
We are safe.#BabuTena— SPLIT???? (@TheSplittar) March 2, 2018

You have been reduced to that! A campaigner!— Brian Munene W (@brianwairimu) March 2, 2018

U will campaign but you will not vote— dennise murimi (@dennisemurimi) March 2, 2018

Stop consoling him boss, nothing will be well the boy is done— Tony (@Tonykoech83) March 2, 2018

..says the guy who lost after he vigorously campaigned for himself. LMAOO— Kamba Sensei (@kuchiki254) March 2, 2018

Boni, this kid will not make it back. Trust me.— Mav'Merch (@KenKariukiM) March 2, 2018

Wewe mwenyewe haukujisaidia,utamsaidia aje— Rujah Bilaal (@deejayruja) March 2, 2018

Hehee.. Vile ulijicampain-ia na ukaloose?? ????????????????— Dommy Laz Mugambi (@MugambiLaz) March 2, 2018

Now your talking BABU TIBIM— Onaga Jr (@onaga_sam) March 2, 2018

That is the spirit Boni— Leah Wangari (@Muguanyaleah) March 2, 2018

Let the dead bury their own dead.#BabuOwino #MeruUniversity— Chris Mutwiri (@chrismutwiri3) March 2, 2018


Babu Owino
Boni Khalwale
Embakasi East
Francis Mureithi
