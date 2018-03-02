boni-khalwale-s-remarks-after-babu-owino-s-loss-stirs-twitter

SUMMARY Babu Owino lost his Embakasi East MP seat after a court ruling

The High Court nullified his August 8 win citing errors and malpractices

Kenyans including leaders have much to say about his loss

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has evoked reactions after commenting on Babu Owino’s seat loss. Babu Owino lost the Embakasi East Member of Parliament seat after High Court nullified his August 8th poll victory on Friday, March 2.

Justice Joseph Sergon ruled that the election was marred by errors and malpractices. He then directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a by-election for the Embakasi East seat in accordance with the law. ​

Babu has now been ordered to pay Sh5 million in costs. Sh2.5 million will be given to the petitioner, Francis Mureithi while the rest to the IEBC.

The embattled MP had asked the court to quash the petition, saying small errors could not be used to nullify his election.





Many Kenyans, including leaders, have expressed their feelings towards the ruling. Mr. Khalwale’s tweet attracted many replies after he told of his support for Babu. He assured the latter of his support in the repeat elections.

“Pole kid bro, Babu Owino, all will be well. I will vigorously campaign for u in the ensuing-elections,” Khalwale tweeted.

Here are some of the hilarious responses Mr. Khalwale’s tweet elicited;

The Bull weighs in his support for Babu.

We are safe.#BabuTena— SPLIT???? (@TheSplittar) March 2, 2018

You have been reduced to that! A campaigner!— Brian Munene W (@brianwairimu) March 2, 2018

U will campaign but you will not vote— dennise murimi (@dennisemurimi) March 2, 2018

Stop consoling him boss, nothing will be well the boy is done— Tony (@Tonykoech83) March 2, 2018

..says the guy who lost after he vigorously campaigned for himself. LMAOO— Kamba Sensei (@kuchiki254) March 2, 2018

Boni, this kid will not make it back. Trust me.— Mav'Merch (@KenKariukiM) March 2, 2018

Wewe mwenyewe haukujisaidia,utamsaidia aje— Rujah Bilaal (@deejayruja) March 2, 2018

Hehee.. Vile ulijicampain-ia na ukaloose?? ????????????????— Dommy Laz Mugambi (@MugambiLaz) March 2, 2018

Now your talking BABU TIBIM— Onaga Jr (@onaga_sam) March 2, 2018

That is the spirit Boni— Leah Wangari (@Muguanyaleah) March 2, 2018

Let the dead bury their own dead.#BabuOwino #MeruUniversity— Chris Mutwiri (@chrismutwiri3) March 2, 2018

