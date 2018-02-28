court-upholds-mandera-governor-ali-roba-s-re-election

SUMMARY Mandera Governor Ali Roba's victory has been upheld The ruling was done at Nairobi's Kilimani Law Courts

High Court sitting in Nairobi's Kilimani Law Courts has upheld Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election.

Mandera voters had their eyes fixed on the big decision on Wednesday when a petition challenging the election of Governor Ali Roba was decided at 10.30am at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi before Justice Fred Ochieng. ​

The Jubilee Governor is serving his second term and went against the will of elders defying the odds to be declared victorious on the August 8, 2017 polls.





Roba 42 is a pilot and was seeking his election to be upheld. He was represented by Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Issa Mansour.





Former PC Hassan Noor Hassan of EFP moved to court to challenge the election of Jubilee Governor.



