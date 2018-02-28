+ Post your Story

Politics
Court upholds Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 11:15 EAT
Mandera Governor Ali Roba's victory has been upheld

The ruling was done at Nairobi's Kilimani Law Courts

High Court sitting in Nairobi's Kilimani Law Courts has upheld Mandera Governor Ali Roba's re-election. 

Mandera voters had their eyes fixed on the big decision on Wednesday when a petition challenging the election of Governor Ali Roba was decided at 10.30am at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi before Justice Fred Ochieng.

The Jubilee Governor is serving his second term and went against the will of elders defying the odds to be declared victorious on the August 8, 2017 polls.

See Also: Kenyans go crazy online, ridicule Steve Mbogo after he lost petition against 'Jaguar'


Roba 42 is a pilot and was seeking his election to be upheld. He was represented by Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Issa Mansour.


See Also: Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

Former PC Hassan Noor Hassan of EFP moved to court to challenge the election of Jubilee Governor.

See Also: 10 million fine? Kenyans shocked at amount Steve Mbogo is asked to pay after losing petition against Jaguar

ali roba
high court
mandera
petition
