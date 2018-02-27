+ Post your Story

Sports
Manchester United star under fire, prosecutors push for 4-year jail sentence
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 10:36 EAT
Manchester United players celebrate
SUMMARY

Prosecutors in Spain want Ander Herrera and other guilty footballer jailed for four years if found guilty of sports corruption

Herrera is said to have been in involved in a match-fixing scandal in 2011 between Real Zaragoza and Deportivo La Coruna

La Liga prosecutors want Spain and Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera put behind bars for four years following allegations of match-fixing back in May 2011.

The allegations surround a match that took place in 2011 between Real Zaragoza and Deportivo La Coruna – the latter losing 2-1 and ending up relegated. Herrera was a Zaragoza player then.

According to English football outlet Mirror Football, the prosecutors want tougher penalties given to Hererra if he is found guilty.

Initially, they had demanded a two-year jail sentence accompanied by a six-year football ban if Herrera was found guilty but since in Spain two-year jail sentences for people who have committed crimes for the first time are usually suspended, the prosecutors have seen it proper to demand even tougher punishment for the guilty.

An indictment that is understood to have been initiated by the prosecutors is calling for the maximum possible sentence (4 years), accompanied by a six-year soccer ban if the suspects are convicted.

Deportivo has not submitted its indictment, according to Mirror.


Other players who are on trial with Herrera include former Middlesborough duo Javi Venta and Cristian Stuani and Atletico Madrid Midfielder Gabi.


Javier Aguirre, who was Zaragoza’s manager in 2011 is also facing sports corruption charges.


Herrera has denied the allegations saying that he was willing to testify and that his conscience is clear.

“I have never had, and never will have, anything to do with manipulating match results. If I am ever called to testify in a judicial hearing, I will be delighted to attend as my conscience is totally clear,” said Herrera. 

