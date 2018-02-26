+ Post your Story

Politics
10 million fine? Kenyans shocked at amount Steve Mbogo is asked to pay after losing petition against Jaguar
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 11:13 EAT
10-million-fine-kenyans-shocked-at-amount-steve-mbogo-is-asked-to-pay-after-losing-petition-against-jaguar
Starehe MP Jaguar and Steve Mbogo (inset)
SUMMARY
  • High Court Fred Judge Ochieng on Monday 16 February, ruled that the Starehe MP was duly elected during the elections
  • He ordered Steve Mbogo to pay Sh10 million after dismissing his petition

The Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is celebrating his victory after High Court Judge Fred Ochieng upheld his election petition seeking to nullify his August 8, 2017, win.

Judge Ochieng on Monday 16 February, ruled that the Starehe MP was duly elected during the elections. He cited lack of evidence to show the discrepancies on the votes counts alleged in the petition.

Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Steve Mbogo wanted the High Court to nullify the of Jaguar saying the results in form 35B differed from those displayed on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) online portal.

See Also: Mixed reactions after court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

Steve Mbogo was ordered to pay Sh10 million after Judge Ochieng dismissed his petition.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on social media;


See Also: Nyali MP Mohamed Ali’s strong message to Joho after court upholds his election

A whooping Ksh 10M fine to Steve Mbogo for losing an MP Election Petition! CJ Maraga should tell us why there was no Ksh 1billion Fine in the Presidential Petition where IEBC lost.
Is there any difference between Presidential and other Petitions? #Brekko— ©MÛRANG'A FINES†? (@KibugiKibugi) February 26, 2018

Court has upheld election of Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar on August 8, 2017. The petitioner Steve Mbogo pay Ksh.10M.

Now this overinflating the fines and cost of petitions is a threat to democracy in itself. In future people will fear moving to court with petitions.— Michael Manyibe (@m_manyibe) February 26, 2018

A fine of KShs10M to Steve Mbogo, might be an orchestrated mechanism to scare future petitions, and of course a wide stride the election fraudsters trying to keep the petitioners miles away from seeking electrical justice whenever need be.

See Also: Interesting things Kenyans said after Governor Wambora lost his seat
— wycky SULWE® (@WyckySulwe) February 26, 2018

Our courts are turning rogue. They are trying to scare away petitioners from challenging their ruling by the hefty fines. Why would an election petition for a small constituency as starehe fined 10 Million?
Steve Mbogo should challenge that in court!— Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) February 26, 2018

Steve Mbogo ordered to pay Charles Njagua Ksh 10 M after losing petition in starehe. Now a study must be commissioned to understand this judicial enterprise.— Odeo Sirari (@OdeoSirari) February 26, 2018

@HonSteveMbogo it's high time we also seize respecting court orders (contempt of law).
Hiyo 10million you supposed to pay @RealJaguarKenya just go and dump it in an orphanage please.
Steve mbogo hatuko pamoja ukimlipa.— Babu Mmoja (@BabuMmoja) February 26, 2018

The cost of election petitions in Kenya is astronomical, but also selective. Steve Mbogo ordered to pay a whooping Sh. 10M while is gubernatorial counterparts like Wambora ordered to pay Sh. 3M. There is more than meets the eye.— G E N E R A L ™???? (@General_Gocho) February 26, 2018

A whooping 10 million shillings? Are we fighting fighting to uphold justice or here for 'fat' transactions? #steve mbogo— Vicci Junior (@VicciJunior) February 26, 2018

Steve Mbogo has been ordered to pay Ksh 10M in costs. And that’s a parliamentary petition, more than some Gubernatorial petitioners have been required to pay. Wow!— Tiwaine Ole Nchoko (@OleTiwaine) February 26, 2018

The High courts have set a worrying trend of ordering election losers like Steve Mbogo To pay huge sums of money which means next time they will fear seeking justice from the courts, which to my opinion is so unfair,everyone should be given an opportunity to be heard.— GEN.STAN KINYUA (@murimi_kinyua) February 26, 2018

No doubt, the Kenyan judiciary is an enterprise. Could they just give an account of how they arrive at their millions for individuals losing electrol cases like Steve Mbogo— Calvin Otieno (@CalvinnOtieno) February 26, 2018

Steve Mbogo's constituency petition costs 10M while gubernatorial petitions 5M. who is fooling who?— Bryo Brio (@brio_bryo) February 26, 2018

In Gem , Jakoyo Midiwo ordered to pay 3M but in Starehe, Steve Mbogo is to pay 10m. What a contrast! A lay man... https://t.co/hlQcYeao8D— Akubasu (@akubasu) February 26, 2018

Justice is damn expensive in Kenya, Steve Mbogo to pay 10 million for seeking justice... How now?— La Revolt (@PhilRevolt) February 26, 2018


