state-officer-frustrated-as-junior-teaches-lesson-on-who-is-who

SUMMARY A State officer is frustrated by a junior who is out to teach who is who

The junior makes calls at the officer's office to prove he knows people

A powerful State officer is finding it rough in his new docket over what could turn out to be an elaborate scheme to sabotage him.

Reports reaching Grapevine indicate that one of the officer’s juniors is all out to prove to the new boss that he has the ears of the-who-is-who in the power chain. ​

It is reported that the junior officer has developed a tendency of getting into his boss’s office to make phone calls to “top people” so as to prove a point.

To make matters worse, he does the phone calls in his mother tongue.



