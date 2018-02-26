+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
State officer frustrated as junior teaches lesson on who is who
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 07:51 EAT
state-officer-frustrated-as-junior-teaches-lesson-on-who-is-who
Junior out to teach lesson on who is who
SUMMARY
  • A State officer is frustrated by a junior who is out to teach who is who
  • The junior makes calls at the officer's office to prove he knows people

A powerful State officer is finding it rough in his new docket over what could turn out to be an elaborate scheme to sabotage him.

Reports reaching Grapevine indicate that one of the officer’s juniors is all out to prove to the new boss that he has the ears of the-who-is-who in the power chain.

It is reported that the junior officer has developed a tendency of getting into his boss’s office to make phone calls to “top people” so as to prove a point.

To make matters worse, he does the phone calls in his mother tongue.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



State officer
Junior
New boss
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
is-ezekiel-mutua-eyeing-politics-kfcb-boss-drops-hints-on-social-media

News

Is Ezekiel Mutua eyeing politics? KFCB boss drops hints on social media

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 09:57am

what-reforms-police-still-living-in-hovels-amid-reforms

News

What reforms? Police still living in hovels amid reforms

By The Grapevine | Mon 26 Feb 2018 08:01am

state-officer-frustrated-as-junior-teaches-lesson-on-who-is-who

News

State officer frustrated as junior teaches lesson on who is who

By The Grapevine | Mon 26 Feb 2018 07:51am

Popular Stories
photos-no-mercy-for-breast-feeding-woman-by-the-city-council

News

PHOTOS: No mercy for breast-feeding woman by the city council

By Beverlyne Musili | Mon 26 Feb 2018 08:01am

uhuru-is-an-invisible-operator-mutahi-ngunyi-explains-how-president-uhuru-has-kept-country-stable

Politics

Uhuru is an invisible operator, Mutahi Ngunyi explains how President Uhuru has kept country stable

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 11:10am

the-damage-has-already-been-done-kenyans-rebuke-dp-ruto-s-ban-on-logging

News

The damage has already been done, Kenyans rebuke DP Ruto's ban on logging

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 11:57am

be-a-statesman-and-honour-the-nasa-contract-boni-khalwale-warns-raila-over-2022-politics

Politics

Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 01:24pm

nasa-s-david-ndii-causes-stir-on-twitter-after-sending-stern-warning-to-followers

Politics

NASA's David Ndii causes stir on Twitter after sending stern warning to followers

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 24 Feb 2018 01:41pm

former-tv-icon-louis-otieno-touches-hearts-with-tale-of-his-sickness

News

Former TV icon Louis Otieno touches hearts with tale of his sickness

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 23 Feb 2018 11:57am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin