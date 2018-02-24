miguna-s-harsh-response-after-nyachae-lands-east-african-court-of-justice-position

SUMMARY NRMKe's General Miguna Miguna gave his opinion on Charles Nyachae' appointment as judge of the East African Court of Justice is

Miguna compared to Nyachae as an intellectual dwarf and a political surrogate

Former Constitution of Implementation Commission (CIC) Chair Charles Nyachae is now a judge at the East African Court of Justice after President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated him following failure to clinch a position in the East Africa Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Nyachae was among Uhuru's point men who traversed Kisii County campaigning for Jubilee ahead of the August 8th, 2017 elections. He is expected to fill up the position that was being held by Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola and will be sitting alongside 14 other judges in the Arusha-based court. ​

Clad in a red gown with doused bold black straps and a wig, Nyachae took the oath of office in the presence of Presidents Kenyatta, Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and John Magufuli (Tanzania).

Lawyer Charles Nyachae was sworn-in as a judge



The former lawyer now Justice, pledged to ensure he would be fair and impartial while trying to determine issues affecting the East African Community. The court that started running on November 30, is currently headed by Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja.

Mr. Nyachae has practiced Commercial and Property Law for more than 26 years and also has litigated on human rights, democracy, and electoral laws.

His appointment, however, evoked various responses including that of National Resistance Movement Kenya (NRMKe) self-declared General Miguna Miguna. NRMKe is an affiliate of National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition.

Miguna, who was deported to Toronto Canada frowned upon Justice Nyachae’s appointment while referring to him as a political failure. “The despot (President Uhuru Kenyatta) is trying to extend his authoritarian streak against the rule of law to East Africa by appointing intellectual dwarfs and failed political surrogates like Nyachae,” Miguna tweeted.

The despot @UKenyatta is trying to extend his authoritarian streak against the rule of law to East Africa by appointing intellectual dwarfs and failed political surrogates like Nyachae. #UhuruMustGo https://t.co/1zM04bNvKf— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 23, 2018

