‘I don’t want to divorce’ – What is Chelsea’s Antonio Conte talking about?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not want to divorce.

According to English outlet Daily Express, in an article published on February 22, Conte says he and the Chelsea board must come to an agreement and settle their feud if he is to stay as manager. ​

The article also says Conte has warned the Chelsea board that he has ‘plenty of options’ if he leaves Stamford Bridge.





The Italian still has one and a half years left on his contract and has been rumored to have come disagreed with the board over summer transfers.

The likes of former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti and former Barca boss Luis Enrique have been linked with taking over at the Bridge.

“My intention is to remain here but if something were to change there would be several different scenarios opening up.” Said, Conte, as quoted on Daily Express.





According to the paper, Conte also said that it’s known to him that Chelsea changes managers frequently, blaming the media for playing along when the club goes through a phase of bad results.



“In 14 years, Chelsea has changed coach 10 times, so they have a tendency to chop and change here. The media also plays on this habit the moment there are negative results,” added Conte.

He went on to assure the Chelsea faithful that he is committed to living up to his contract up to 2019 and that he was happy at the club.

He used the idea of a marriage on the rocks to describe his situation, saying that for a marriage to progress, both parties need to be in agreement.



