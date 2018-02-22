+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
‘I don’t want to divorce’ – What is Chelsea’s Antonio Conte talking about?
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 22, 2018 at 11:59 EAT
i-don-t-want-to-divorce-what-is-chelsea-s-antonio-conte-talking-about
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte
SUMMARY

Is the marriage between Italian Antonio Conte and Chelsea Football Club on the rocks?

Conte has been the subject of criticism lately after his team's poor run of form

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not want to divorce.

According to English outlet Daily Express, in an article published on February 22, Conte says he and the Chelsea board must come to an agreement and settle their feud if he is to stay as manager.

The article also says Conte has warned the Chelsea board that he has ‘plenty of options’ if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

See Also: Alvaro Morata to miss the rest of the season? – Antonio Conte speaks


The Italian still has one and a half years left on his contract and has been rumored to have come disagreed with the board over summer transfers.

See Also: Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique one step away from being Chelsea manager

The likes of former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti and former Barca boss Luis Enrique have been linked with taking over at the Bridge.

“My intention is to remain here but if something were to change there would be several different scenarios opening up.” Said, Conte, as quoted on Daily Express.


See Also: Antonio Conte bravely dares Chelsea owner to sack him after Watford defeat

According to the paper, Conte also said that it’s known to him that Chelsea changes managers frequently, blaming the media for playing along when the club goes through a phase of bad results.

“In 14 years, Chelsea has changed coach 10 times, so they have a tendency to chop and change here. The media also plays on this habit the moment there are negative results,” added Conte.

He went on to assure the Chelsea faithful that he is committed to living up to his contract up to 2019 and that he was happy at the club.

He used the idea of a marriage on the rocks to describe his situation, saying that for a marriage to progress, both parties need to be in agreement. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Antonio Conte
Chelsea
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
giroud-pens-heartbreaking-goodbye-message-to-arsenal-after-joining-chelsea

Sports

Giroud pens heartbreaking goodbye message to Arsenal after joining Chelsea

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Feb 2018 10:56am

he-s-being-released-chelsea-and-man-united-fight-hard-to-secure-bayern-munich-star-s-signature

Sports

HE’S BEING RELEASED: Chelsea and Man United fight hard to secure Bayern Munich star’s signature

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 27 Jan 2018 09:44am

would-you-believe-this-chelsea-want-peter-crouch-to-lead-their-title-charge

Sports

WOULD YOU BELIEVE THIS? Chelsea want Peter Crouch to lead their title charge

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 19 Jan 2018 11:57am

More From This Author
i-don-t-want-to-divorce-what-is-chelsea-s-antonio-conte-talking-about

Sports

‘I don’t want to divorce’ – What is Chelsea’s Antonio Conte talking about?

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 11:59am

miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

Politics

Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 10:49am

best-in-the-world-david-de-gea-could-have-stopped-the-titanic-from-sinking

Sports

BEST IN THE WORLD: David De Gea could have stopped the Titanic from sinking

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 09:33am

Popular Stories
how-to-conceive-a-baby-boy-scientifically

Lifestyle

How to conceive a baby boy scientifically

By Fay Ngina | Thu 22 Feb 2018 01:43pm

revealed-fee-structures-of-the-most-popular-universities-in-kenya

Campus Vibe

REVEALED: Fee structures of the most popular universities in Kenya

By Hashtag reporter | Thu 22 Feb 2018 08:15am

lack-of-education-is-what-cost-you-lsk-presidency-murkomen-hits-back-at-nelson-havi-after-ugly-fight-online

Politics

Lack of education is what cost you LSK Presidency - Murkomen hits back at Nelson Havi after ugly fight online

By Fay Ngina | Thu 22 Feb 2018 12:12pm

leaked-photos-former-women-representative-in-bed-with-young-lover

Entertainment

LEAKED PHOTOS: Former Women Representative in bed with young lover

By Fay Ngina and Robert Abong'o | Wed 21 Feb 2018 03:46pm

miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

Politics

Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 10:49am

seven-mysterious-things-women-do-after-sex-that-men-will-never-realise

Lifestyle

Seven mysterious things women do after sex that men will never realise

By Robert Abong'o and Wambui Mbuthia | Wed 21 Feb 2018 09:22am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki