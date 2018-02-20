homa-bay-governor-cyprian-awiti-loses-his-seat

SUMMARY Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has lost his seat

This is after he lost a petition filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has lost his seat after the high court nullified his August 8, 2017, win. The petition was filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga challenging his win.

The Homa Bay Election Court had ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes in 400 polling centers across the county in December 2017. ​

In the petition, Magwanga has sued The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Homa Bay County Returning Officer Michael Kosgei, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and his Deputy Hamilton Orata.

Magwanga expressed concern that the IEBC officials who manned the General election deprived him of victory which he deserved. He said he got over 218,000 votes against Awiti's 174,235.

Justice Joseph Karanja ruled that the recount be supervised by the deputy registrar of the court in the presence of three agents of each party between January 8 and 19.

"There shall be three agents for both the petitioner and the respondents during the recount exercise. The deputy registrar of the court will be present to make sure that there is transparency," said the judge.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​