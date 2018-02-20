TAITA TAVETA: Turnboy believed to have masterminded theft of rice worth Sh2.4 million

SUMMARY A turnboy believed to have masterminded the theft of rice worth Sh2.4 million is being sought by police Police are reportedly still looking for more people in connection with the theft

Police are looking for more suspects in connection with the theft of rice worth 2.4 million on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway last week.

The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they were looking for the lorry's turnboy, whom they said was believed to have masterminded the theft of the 1,220 bags. ​

“There must have been collusion between the turnboy and the suspects. We are looking for more suspects who may have crucial information about the theft,” said Voi DCI boss Lina Kabaila.

The officer said the driver left the turnboy to watch over the lorry as he went to get a mechanic after the vehicle broke down.

However, the driver did not find the lorry when he returned. It was later found abandoned several kilometres at Manyani trading centre in Tsavo West National Park with its load of rice missing.

“The turnboy played a key role in the theft. He has since switched off his mobile phone but we'll get him,” said Kabaila.

A businessman, his wife, and brother were denied bail after the police told the court that they could interfere with investigations.

“The suspects were denied bail to give the police more time to investigate the matter. The businessman is influential and if freed on bond, he is likely interfere with the case,” the prosecution told the court.

The police raided the trader's depot in Wundanyi and found 45 bags of rice believed to be part of the stolen consignment. This brought to 332, the total number of bags recovered.

Mwatate OCPD Francis Mwangi said the suspects broke into a container and stole the rice. [Renson Mnyamwezi]



