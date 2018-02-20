name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange

SUMMARY Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna treated their followers to a name-calling exchange

This is after Mutahi questioned Miguna's role in NASA

Miguan had earlier accused NASA strategist and CEO of planning to cripple NRMKe

Name-calling on social media has reached a higher level as shown by controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi and Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Monday, February 19.

The two leaders treated their followers to a show as they embarked on calling each other names. Mutahi triggered the exchange after he posed a question suggesting that the lawyer is breaking National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition. ​

“Miguna is Nothing BUT a cheap DRAMA QUEEN: What KIND of MAN gets FAMOUS because he SAID: "...Come BABY Come!" Between MIGUNA, David Ndii and Magaya, WHO is BREAKING NASA? My column for this week,” wrote Mutahi.

Miguna is Nothing BUT a cheap DRAMA QUEEN: What KIND of MAN gets FAMOUS because he SAID: "...Come BABY Come!" Between MIGUNA, David Ndii and Magaya, WHO is BREAKING NASA? My column for this week. https://t.co/0TB4SoEQ3O via @YouTube— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) February 19, 2018

His post came just a day after Miguna, who is in Toronto Canada following his deportation, accused NASA strategist David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya of secreting working with Jubilee, the ruling party.

The former Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate said he has reliable information indicating that the duo is trying to cripple the activities of the National Resistance Movement (NRMKe) which is an affiliate of NASA.

NASA leader Raila Odinga, however, defended the two in a statement saying that the coalition has full confidence in Dr. Ndii and Mr. Magaya who have dedicated time and resources working for its cause.

“My attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media, attributed to Miguna Miguna, claiming that two of Nasa Secretariat staff ... are working for Jubilee Party. We wish to make it clear that as a coalition, we have full confidence in Ndii and Magaya, who have dedicated time and resources working for NASA’s cause,” Raila said on Monday.

Miguna, known for his quick response to social media attacks did not hesitate to answer back. He asked Mutahi whether he had gone insane and further compared him to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto whom he fondly refers to as the despotic duo.

Mr. Professional conman, Mutahi Ngunyi: last week you referred to me as a "king", yet today, you call me something else. Has the NYS loot made you insane? Or maybe you are as desperate and weak as the despotic duo; Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

Mr. professional conman, @MutahiNgunyi; last week you referred to me as a "king", yet today, you call me something else. Has the NYS loot made you insane? Or maybe you are as desperate and weak as the despotic duo - @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto. #UhuruMustGo— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 19, 2018

Miguna was referring to a post by Mutahi on February 13 where he had referred to the fiery lawyer as a king in the making.

“Miguna is the KING-IN-WAITING within the LUO NATION. He will INHERIT Raila by FORCE the Way Ruto inherited MOI,” Mutahi’s earlier post read.

Miguna is the KING-IN-WAITING within the LUO NATION. He will INHERIT Raila by FORCE the Way Ruto inherited MOI. My Column for this week. https://t.co/ManHUa6cf9 via @YouTube— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) February 13, 2018

This is not the first time leaders are engaging in heated exchange, and as usual, followers were drawn into taking sides;

@ Dr. Miguna Miguna

I think he said "King in waiting"

He did not call you a King sir.— Framny (@Framnykenya) February 19, 2018

Some law schools like the one you went to should just be closed down. They produce worse than armatures in law and politics .You keep misleading the president always. All you yearn for is chaos !!— Kipchumba Murkomen (@Kipchumbe) February 19, 2018

Miguna wants to be the general of NRM, at any expense even if it means painting Ndii and Magaya as the black sheep. Raila's calculations tell him better to remain with Magaya, Ndii and Orengo than Miguna. To NASA Miguna is a disposable loose canon.— DAUDI (@ItsDaudi) February 19, 2018

Between you and Miguna Miguna, who is nothing surely. Is this just an epitome of showing us your mediocrity.— Rasto Oyugah (@rasto_oyugah) February 19, 2018

