+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 09:22 EAT
name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange
Mutahi Ngunyi engages Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna treated their followers to a name-calling exchange
  • This is after Mutahi questioned Miguna's role in NASA
  • Miguan had earlier accused NASA strategist and CEO of planning to cripple NRMKe

Name-calling on social media has reached a higher level as shown by controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi and Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Monday, February 19.

The two leaders treated their followers to a show as they embarked on calling each other names. Mutahi triggered the exchange after he posed a question suggesting that the lawyer is breaking National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition.

“Miguna is Nothing BUT a cheap DRAMA QUEEN: What KIND of MAN gets FAMOUS because he SAID: "...Come BABY Come!" Between MIGUNA, David Ndii and Magaya, WHO is BREAKING NASA? My column for this week,” wrote Mutahi.

See Also: Miguna explains why he criticized Raila in his book

Miguna is Nothing BUT a cheap DRAMA QUEEN: What KIND of MAN gets FAMOUS because he SAID: "...Come BABY Come!" Between MIGUNA, David Ndii and Magaya, WHO is BREAKING NASA? My column for this week. https://t.co/0TB4SoEQ3O via @YouTube— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) February 19, 2018

His post came just a day after Miguna, who is in Toronto Canada following his deportation, accused NASA strategist David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya of secreting working with Jubilee, the ruling party.

The former Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate said he has reliable information indicating that the duo is trying to cripple the activities of the National Resistance Movement (NRMKe) which is an affiliate of NASA.

See Also: Twitter wars: Boniface Mwangi takes on Miguna Miguna, Kenyans react

NASA leader Raila Odinga, however, defended the two in a statement saying that the coalition has full confidence in Dr. Ndii and Mr. Magaya who have dedicated time and resources working for its cause.

“My attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media, attributed to Miguna Miguna, claiming that two of Nasa Secretariat staff ... are working for Jubilee Party. We wish to make it clear that as a coalition, we have full confidence in Ndii and Magaya, who have dedicated time and resources working for NASA’s cause,” Raila said on Monday.

Miguna, known for his quick response to social media attacks did not hesitate to answer back. He asked Mutahi whether he had gone insane and further compared him to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto whom he fondly refers to as the despotic duo.

See Also: Allegations made were very unfortunate and detrimental - Raila defends Norman Magaya and David Ndii

Mr. Professional conman, Mutahi Ngunyi: last week you referred to me as a "king", yet today, you call me something else. Has the NYS loot made you insane? Or maybe you are as desperate and weak as the despotic duo; Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

Mr. professional conman, @MutahiNgunyi; last week you referred to me as a "king", yet today, you call me something else. Has the NYS loot made you insane? Or maybe you are as desperate and weak as the despotic duo - @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto. #UhuruMustGo— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 19, 2018

Miguna was referring to a post by Mutahi on February 13 where he had referred to the fiery lawyer as a king in the making.

“Miguna is the KING-IN-WAITING within the LUO NATION. He will INHERIT Raila by FORCE the Way Ruto inherited MOI,” Mutahi’s earlier post read.

Miguna is the KING-IN-WAITING within the LUO NATION. He will INHERIT Raila by FORCE the Way Ruto inherited MOI. My Column for this week. https://t.co/ManHUa6cf9 via @YouTube— Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) February 13, 2018

This is not the first time leaders are engaging in heated exchange, and as usual, followers were drawn into taking sides;

@ Dr. Miguna Miguna
I think he said "King in waiting"
He did not call you a King sir.— Framny (@Framnykenya) February 19, 2018

Some law schools like the one you went to should just be closed down. They produce worse than armatures in law and politics .You keep misleading the president always. All you yearn for is chaos !!— Kipchumba Murkomen (@Kipchumbe) February 19, 2018

Miguna wants to be the general of NRM, at any expense even if it means painting Ndii and Magaya as the black sheep. Raila's calculations tell him better to remain with Magaya, Ndii and Orengo than Miguna. To NASA Miguna is a disposable loose canon.— DAUDI (@ItsDaudi) February 19, 2018

Between you and Miguna Miguna, who is nothing surely. Is this just an epitome of showing us your mediocrity.— Rasto Oyugah (@rasto_oyugah) February 19, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Mutahi Ngunyi
Miguna Miguna
Twitter wars
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
nasa-ceo-norman-magaya-is-actively-working-for-jubilee-miguna-reveals-how

Politics

NASA CEO Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee- Miguna reveals how

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 11:14am

miguna-miguna-set-to-announce-his-return-date-from-canada

News

Miguna Miguna set to announce his return date from Canada

By Fay Ngina | Mon 19 Feb 2018 10:43am

nrmke-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRMKe General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 07:05pm

More From This Author
homa-bay-governor-cyprian-awiti-loses-his-seat

News

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti loses his seat

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:42am

name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange

News

Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:22am

nairobi-mca-raises-eyebrows-after-buying-cars-worth-sh56-million

News

Nairobi MCA raises eyebrows after buying cars worth Sh56 million

By The Grapevine | Tue 20 Feb 2018 08:16am

Popular Stories
reactions-after-homa-bay-governor-cyprian-awiti-loses-his-seat-are-the-best-you-ll-see-all-day

Politics

Reactions after Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti loses his seat are the best you'll see all day

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 10:47am

name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange

News

Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:22am

here-is-justice-karanja-s-full-ruling-as-he-nullified-cyprian-awiti-s-win

Politics

Here is Justice Karanja’s full ruling as he nullified Cyprian Awiti’s win

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 20 Feb 2018 11:05am

boni-khalwale-and-wife-involved-in-an-accident

News

Boni Khalwale and wife involved in an accident

By Fay Ngina | Mon 19 Feb 2018 03:59pm

nairobi-mca-raises-eyebrows-after-buying-cars-worth-sh56-million

News

Nairobi MCA raises eyebrows after buying cars worth Sh56 million

By The Grapevine | Tue 20 Feb 2018 08:16am

suicidal-thoughts-diamond-s-remarks-shock-followers-after-breakup-with-zari

Entertainment

Suicidal thoughts? Diamond's remarks shock followers after breakup with Zari

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 12:22pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki