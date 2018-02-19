homabay-county-deserves-better

SUMMARY Homa Bay Young Professionals say it is time to make Homa Bay great again

The County has been in the news for all the negative reasons

Homa Bay County has been in the news for all the negative reasons. From sex-for fish and recently sex-for water; runaway graft and mass plunder of public resources.

The county young leadership under the caucus 'Homa Bay Young Professionals' met last week and agreed to turn things around and make the county great again. ​

The young academics had petitioned the County Assembly Board to suspend and further investigate the Assembly's Chief Finance Officer, Madam Carolyne Sang', whom they accused of hawking and leaking false information to bloggers and the media.

The youngsters will meet again after the pronouncement of the high court over the petition filed against Governor Cyprian Awiti.

They have vowed to accept the court's verdict and work as a team for the prosperity of the county.



