kmtc-student-all-smiles-after-women-rep-clears-her-outstanding-fee-balance

SUMMARY Dr. Irene Kasalu is a celebrated Women Rep after paying Sh88, 100 fee balance for a KNTC student

Rodah Mutemi, a second year nursing student at Mwingi Campus had been sent home due to accumulated balance

A KMTC student who had dropped out of school due to lack of fees has been rescued by Kitui County Women Rep Dr. Irene Kasalu who over the weekend cleared the accrued balance of Sh88, 100.

Dr. Kasalu came to the rescue of Rodah Mutemi, a second year nursing student at Mwingi Campus after she learnt of her plight through social media. ​

She picked the girl in Mwingi town after the student had traveled from her Kyuso home and escorted her back to the college where she presented the cheque.

“Being admitted to KMTC is no mean feat since the college is very competitive. This shows the girl is very bright and hardworking. We will support her, by all means, possible,” Dr. Kasalu said after clearing the fee balance.

The girl who was all smiles said she had faced an uncertain academic journey after joining the college in 2016 since her parents could not afford to pay the fee.

In December last year, the college sent her home for good, forcing her to miss out on end of semester exams. The woman Rep, however, rekindled her ambitions of becoming a nurse.

“I never thought I would come back to college but now I’m thankful for the MP for coming to my rescue. I want to immediately settle down and catch up on lost time,” said an elated Rodah.

Dr. Kasalu revealed that soon her office will receive funds to educate disadvantaged and disabled school children, adding that the funds will be disbursed transparently to deserving students.

Women Reps across the country control a kitty called National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

Dr. Kasalu appealed to parents with disabled children not to hide them but to bring them in open so that they can be helped. They will be supported to attend special schools, she said.



