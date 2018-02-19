+ Post your Story

News
MP in love triangle with married lover embarrasses family
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 07:40 EAT
MP caught up in love triangle
SUMMARY
  • Nyanza MP is in a love triangle involving a married woman from a prominent family
  • His embarrassed family has decided to resolve it quietly to avoid public ridicule

A first term MP from Nyanza is in the eye of yet another scandal.

Well, the politician whose last year’s win puzzled political pundits is said to be entangled in a love triangle involving a married woman from a prominent family in the region.

Grapevine has learned that the matter has embarrassed the family that it decided to resolve it quietly to avoid public ridicule.

See Also: First time Nyanza MP goes underground after winning August 8th poll

The latest incident involving the politician has thrust him to the fore over his moral standing and competence to serve in the position

The electorate is reportedly asking whether they made the right choice on the ballot with reports emerging that the MP was not keen on pushing to implement his pre-election pledges.

First-time MP
Nyanza
Married lover
Love triangle
