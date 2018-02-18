+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 18, 2018 at 14:21 EAT
former-adviser-disagrees-with-president-uhuru-sends-word-of-caution
President Uhuru Kenyatta in a past event
SUMMARY
  • MP Joshua Kutuny has called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to follow and respect the law
  • According to the former adviser to President Uhuru, failure to do so will jeopardize his reputation
  • Kutyuny spoke his thoughts following the arrest of MP Alfred Keter on Friday

Cheranganyi Member of Parliament (MP) Joshua Kutuny on Saturday, February 17 cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta against disregarding the rule of law following the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter. Keter was arrested on Friday and taken to Muthaiga Police Station for the alleged his defiance of President Uhuru Kenyatta over the sharing of parliamentary positions alongside four others.

According to Kutuny, who is President Uhuru’s former advisor, leaders from the Rift are not pleased with him and are closely watching his moves. “We are not happy Mr. President and the entire Rift valley is watching you,” Kutuny told a section of journalists at the police station.


See Also: Social media ‘on fire’ after the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter

MP Joshua Kutuny with President Uhuru in the past

The MP warned President Uhuru that development would not earn him recognition as a leader and that his good legacy was in jeopardy of being ruined.

He later called upon the President to prioritize on respecting the rule of law first, before focusing on his big four plan that mainly concerned development.

See Also: Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife

“I want to tell Uhuru as my good friend that building roads, bringing electricity to the people or connecting water to everyone will not earn him a name,” Kutuny concluded.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Joshua Kutuny
Alfred Keter
Uhuru Kenyatta
Rift Valley
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

how-kenyans-received-news-of-kalonzo-rejecting-envoys-call-to-recognize-uhuru

Politics

How Kenyans received news of Kalonzo rejecting envoys’ call to recognize Uhuru

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:37am

fake-news-alert-president-uhuru-secretly-appoints-three-more-principal-secretaries

News

Fake news alert: President Uhuru secretly appoints three more Principal Secretaries

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Feb 2018 04:58pm

More From This Author
nrm-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRM General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 05:32pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-rapahel-tuju

News

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Rapahel Tuju

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 04:53pm

eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

Popular Stories
eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

stop-holding-kenyans-at-ransom-nasa-mp-tells-raila

Politics

Stop holding Kenyans at ransom, NASA MP tells Raila

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:08pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-rapahel-tuju

News

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Rapahel Tuju

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 04:53pm

former-adviser-disagrees-with-president-uhuru-sends-word-of-caution

News

Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 02:21pm

five-reasons-why-you-should-never-hesitate-to-marry-a-kisii-lady

Lifestyle

Five reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 11:46am

kipchumba-murkomen-trolled-after-treating-students-to-10-minutes-chopper-ride

News

Kipchumba Murkomen trolled after treating students to 10-minutes chopper ride

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 01:45pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Whitney Watanabe

Whitney Watanabe

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi