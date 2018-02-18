Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

SUMMARY MP Joshua Kutuny has called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to follow and respect the law

According to the former adviser to President Uhuru, failure to do so will jeopardize his reputation

Kutyuny spoke his thoughts following the arrest of MP Alfred Keter on Friday

Cheranganyi Member of Parliament (MP) Joshua Kutuny on Saturday, February 17 cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta against disregarding the rule of law following the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter. Keter was arrested on Friday and taken to Muthaiga Police Station for the alleged his defiance of President Uhuru Kenyatta over the sharing of parliamentary positions alongside four others.

According to Kutuny, who is President Uhuru’s former advisor, leaders from the Rift are not pleased with him and are closely watching his moves. “We are not happy Mr. President and the entire Rift valley is watching you,” Kutuny told a section of journalists at the police station. ​





MP Joshua Kutuny with President Uhuru in the past

The MP warned President Uhuru that development would not earn him recognition as a leader and that his good legacy was in jeopardy of being ruined.

He later called upon the President to prioritize on respecting the rule of law first, before focusing on his big four plan that mainly concerned development.

“I want to tell Uhuru as my good friend that building roads, bringing electricity to the people or connecting water to everyone will not earn him a name,” Kutuny concluded.



