Politics
Make Philomena Mwilu first female Chief Justice- Mutahi Ngunyi's advice to President Uhuru
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 18, 2018 at 11:36 EAT
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi
SUMMARY
  • Mutahi Ngunyi says President Uhuru is taking too long to deal with his political enemies
  • Mutahi says that the President has his enemies at hand and failure to destroy them will jeopardize his position

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi alongside his FortHall School of Government has stated his stand on the ongoing political situation in the country. Mutahi made his statement on Sunday, February 18 in an episode christened Raila is Re-Grouping- An urgent letter to Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the episode, Mutahi begins by ‘advising’ President Uhuru Kenyatta on what he should do with Chief Justice David Maraga. According to him and the students, President Uhuru is taking too long to deal with those who go against his rule.

Giving the President a strategy, Mutahi says that Uhuru should lobby for support from Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Smokin Wanjala and use them to dispose of the Chief Justice.

Political Economist DM said that President Uhuru doesn’t require a valid reason to fire the CJ. “All you need are six members of the JSC. You have four members already appointed this week. If you acquire two others sitting members of the commission, you will remove Maraga…..You can remove Maraga because you do not like the shape of his head,” she said.

Another lawyer, JM thinks that if President Uhuru promises Justice Philomena Mwilu Maraga’s position and Justice Smoking Wanjala the Deputy’ position, the two will give up on Maraga. “If you have four members in the JSC, all you need is Justice Mwilu and Justice Smokin Wanjala on your side, if you get them Maraga is finished….They will betray Maraga in the JSC,” he explained.

Mrs. K, another lawyer advised the president to finish what he started in order for him to be taken seriously. According to her, President Uhuru should not let Maraga continue his work and neither should he allow the deported National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Miguna Miguna ack into the country.

Political Scientist PG tells President Uhuru that he should finish his enemies as to make things right. Comparing the president with the biblical King Saul who spared his enemies against God’s rule and was dethroned, PG said that the president is sparing those against him even when God has played them into his hand. “If you do not destroy your enemies now sir, God might decide to turn the tide against you, like Saul,” he advised.

The political analyst also thinks that President Uhuru is taking so much time in carrying out activities as required. There will be a referendum in 2019 if National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga calls for one and this will trigger the elections fever. Mutahi also believes that Raila has an ally in CJ Maraga.

“In my view, Uhuru must change tact; he must increase space but more fundamentally, he must deal decisively with Maraga and Raila Odinga, and he must do that now. He should not wait, “said Mutahi.

Here is Mutahi Ngunyi’s message;



CJ David Maraga
Justice Philomena Mwilu
Mutahi Ngunyi
