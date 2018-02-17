BROKE: TV anchor Swaleh Mdoe gets bashed online after revealing he wants to sell his kidney

SUMMARY Renowned TV anchor Swaleh Mdoe wants to sell his Kidney The outspoken TV anchor says he needs to do it to sort out financial issues

Swaleh Mdoe, one of the longest-serving TV anchors in Kenya wants to sell his kidney.

In an article published in The Pulse on Friday, February 16, Swaleh is willing to sell one of his kidneys in order to sort out some financial issues. ​

“I would even be placing a newspaper advert if that is what it took to get a worthy client,” said Swaleh as quoted in The Pulse.





He went on to add that he decided to sell one of his kidneys after consulting his doctor and that he had ‘pressing’ financial problems that could only be sorted at the moment if he sold his kidney.

He even shared his mobile number (0722733130) and emphasized on the urgency of the matter.

Swaleh also said that he didn’t want to bother people and could live on one Kidney.

Kenyans took no chances on social media, blasting the renowned anchor – others even saying that he is broke.

Here is a sample of the responses on Twitter after Swaleh’s declaration:





if you ever thought neymar is the most expensive thing on this planet then you have not meet Swaleh Mdoe kidney.......akiuza tunauza— willy karia (@willy_karia) February 17, 2018

Invest when you have money,don't be like Swaleh Mdoe.— Arap Ruto (@GideoRuto) February 17, 2018

Other than the ridicule & demonstration of how deep in economic crisis we may be, the Swaleh Mdoe story is a dangerous sign that the selfless practice of organ donation may result in commodification. This MUST & SHALL never be accepted. Sell ancestral land instead.— it's me (@bundi_b) February 17, 2018

guys relax this swaleh mdoe thing aint bad hes done it b4 cz he already sold his balls i mean if u cn squander 200k a month om women ur a punk— paul iddi ali (@pauliddiali) February 17, 2018

Swaleh Mdoe is insane,funny how people can do anything just for money.— Arap Ruto (@GideoRuto) February 17, 2018

Swaleh Mdoe one of the most funniest stories in 2018, how ?? you aint serious .I Don't believe tho .I bet si yule Mdoe— Bouston ian (@BoustonI) February 17, 2018

Am not making fun thou Swaleh Mdoe should just sell his ascent to Larry madowo...— ?????? (@joe_molex) February 17, 2018

Why would Swaleh Mdoe sell his God given organ??? blasphemous!— King of Shadows (@SteveJumaaa) February 17, 2018

"Swaleh Mdoe" case reminds us how tight things can be irrespective of your public status.— Felix Odhiambo (@akel89) February 17, 2018

How can someone earning over 200,000 bob get broke.... How? Swaleh Mdoe story does not make sense pic.twitter.com/xrle1Mk4OL— Gitau™ (@ItsGitau_) February 16, 2018

Swaleh Mdoe selling his kidney because he is broke makes me wonder whether I really need ten toes..... Si mtu bado anaweza tembea na one toe on each foot?— Major R???????? (@_fels1) February 16, 2018

Swaleh Mdoe

1. Sells one of his kidney =3m

2. Buy another cheaper kidney in Asia= 500k

3. Gets kidney transplant & his health is restored=500k

4. 3m-1m=2m



QUICK MATHS pic.twitter.com/HSAPqABXAn— A MAN WITH RUGGED BEARD (@MkulimaMdogo) February 16, 2018

