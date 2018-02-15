kenyans-react-after-miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to deport his wife after Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that his deportation to Canada was illegal

Miguna said that the first lady is a duo citizen of German and Kenya and thas is why President Uhuru should deport her

Kenyans on social media have responded after self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to deport his wife Margaret Kenyatta and his cousin Annah Nyokabi.



Miguna’s remarks come hours after Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that the NRM General’s deportation by the government to Canada was illegal. ​

“The DESPOT @UKenyatta should begin by deporting his wife MARGARET KENYATTA a dual citizen of Germany & Kenya & his cousin ANNAH NYOKABI GATHECHA former KIAMBU WOMEN REP who is a DUAL CITIZEN of Canada & Kenya before he touches MigunaMiguna,” Miguna posted on social media.

Judge Kimaru ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days.

However, the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has responded that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

“In as much the government respects the court’s decision; the Government still hold its earlier stated view that the deportation Mr. Miguna Miguna was procedural and done in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement released by Eng Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

See Also: Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation

Here are some of the responses from Kenyans on social media;





The despot Executive has Now Taken a New Role of interpreting The Law for the Judiciary! Even a PS who has never stepped in a school of Law in his entire Life is now lecturing a High Court Judge on Legal matters!#UhurusBigFourAgenda.#MigunaMiguna See Also: Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal February 15, 2018

To make it worse Germany requires renunciation of old citizenship before naturalisation. Electoral fraud is very expensive.— Bryan Richard (@RBryan275) February 15, 2018

You are Avery true patriot major general come welcome home miguna miguna matiangi never knew that you can fit anywhere even your name can surgest.— Hesbon Okeyo (@OkeyoHesbon) February 15, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​