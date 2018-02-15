government-responds-after-high-court-rules-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

SUMMARY High Court Judge Kimaru on Thursday 15 declared Miguna’s deportation null and void

The government has however maintained that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has responded to the ruling made by Justice Luka Kimaru of the High Court which states that self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna’s deportation was illegal.



The government has maintained that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully. ​

“In as much the government respects the court’s decision; the Government still hold its earlier stated view that the deportation Mr. Miguna Miguna was procedural and done in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement released by Eng Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

The statement further reads that the ruling made by Justice Kimaru directing to the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Miguna’s passport within seven days is not in the best interest of the country.

“We believe that the ruling by Justice Luka Kimaru which further directs the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Mr. Miguna’s illegally acquired Kenyan passport to the court within seven days is not in the best interest of the country,” read the statement.





See Also: Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife

High Court Judge Kimaru on Thursday 15 declared Miguna’s deportation null and void.

Judge Kimaru ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days.

On Tuesday, February 7, the Government denounced Miguna Miguna’s citizenship and deported him to Canada terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

See Also: Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​