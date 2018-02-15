high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

SUMMARY The High Court has declared Miguna’s deportation illegal

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru has declared self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna's deportation illegal.



Judge Kimaru has ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days. ​

On Tuesday, February 7, the Government denounced Miguna Miguna’s citizenship and deported him to Canada terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

