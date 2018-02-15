+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 11:38 EAT
high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal
NRM General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • The High Court has declared Miguna’s deportation illegal

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru has declared self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna's deportation illegal.

Judge Kimaru has ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender NRM leader's passport within seven days.

On Tuesday, February 7, the Government denounced Miguna Miguna’s citizenship and deported him to Canada terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’.

See Also: ‘I don’t have to be physically in Nairobi to fight the despots’ – Miguna’s Valentine’s message

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

More to follow…

See Also: Lawyer Ahmednasir attacked after mocking Miguna appeal to return to Kenya

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna Miguna
deportation
illegal
High Court
Judge Luka Kimaru
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
raila-is-too-humble-i-ll-do-better-than-him-miguna-says-days-after-deportation

Politics

Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:45am

miguna-s-kenyan-passport-is-illegal-department-of-immigration-reports

Politics

Miguna's Kenyan passport is illegal- Department of Immigration reports

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Feb 2018 12:30pm

stop-lying-to-kenyans-miguna-strikes-at-boni-khalwale

News

Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Feb 2018 10:43am

More From This Author
high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenya-shines-in-exporting-flowers-worldwide-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

Kenya shines in exporting flowers worldwide on Valentine's Day

By Milena Veselinovic/CNN | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:59am

Popular Stories
man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi