+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 10:55 EAT
you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga
Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju
SUMMARY
  • Jubilee Party has accused CJ David Maraga of almost burning the country after the August 8 election
  • The party also accused CJ Maraga and the Judiciary of bias, double standards, poor leadership and impunity

Jubilee Party has accused Chief Justice David Maraga of almost burning Kenya after the 2017 August 8 General elections, in a three letter page written by the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

In the letter, Tuju accused CJ Maraga and the Judiciary of bias, double standards, poor leadership and impunity. The Jubilee party also the Judiciary of favoring the Opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA).

“My Lord, with all due respect, may I state the following, not to provoke you but to submit that no powers can be absolute… Irresponsible actions from the Judiciary, Executive or Parliament can burn this country – and with due respect, you almost succeeded in burning the country after August 8th Elections,” read part of the letter written by Tuju.

See Also: How Kenyans received news of Kalonzo rejecting envoys’ call to recognize Uhuru

Mr. Tuju’s letter comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta picked former Agricultural Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei, former clerk of the National Assembly Patrick Gichohi and former Kenyatta University Chancellor Olive Mugenda.

Tuju further highlights the failure of the Judiciary in condemning NASA’s boycott on the 26 October repeat elections. He also said that when the Jubilee party went to court to seek clarification on the fate of the repeat poll after NASA publicly declared there would be no election on October 26, the Judiciary favored NASA.

“The Supreme Court saw nothing urgent with this petition to the court and gave a hearing of October 27th, a post defacto date. This was like a naughty wink to NASA to continue with their contempt of Supreme Court,” read the letter.

See Also: Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Jubilee Party
Uhuru Kenyatta
Raphael Tuju
NASA
Raila Odinga
CJ David Maraga
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
raila-s-swearing-in-was-illegal-we-expected-his-arrest-kalonzo-musyoka

Politics

Raila's swearing-in was illegal, we expected his arrest- Kalonzo Musyoka

By Wambui Mbuthia | Wed 14 Feb 2018 09:09am

fake-news-alert-president-uhuru-secretly-appoints-three-more-principal-secretaries

News

Fake news alert: President Uhuru secretly appoints three more Principal Secretaries

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Feb 2018 04:58pm

ag-githu-muigai-resigns

News

AG Githu Muigai resigns

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 03:04pm

More From This Author
high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenya-shines-in-exporting-flowers-worldwide-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

Kenya shines in exporting flowers worldwide on Valentine's Day

By Milena Veselinovic/CNN | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:59am

Popular Stories
man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi