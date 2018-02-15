You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

SUMMARY Jubilee Party has accused CJ David Maraga of almost burning the country after the August 8 election

The party also accused CJ Maraga and the Judiciary of bias, double standards, poor leadership and impunity

Jubilee Party has accused Chief Justice David Maraga of almost burning Kenya after the 2017 August 8 General elections, in a three letter page written by the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju.



In the letter, Tuju accused CJ Maraga and the Judiciary of bias, double standards, poor leadership and impunity. The Jubilee party also the Judiciary of favoring the Opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA). ​

“My Lord, with all due respect, may I state the following, not to provoke you but to submit that no powers can be absolute… Irresponsible actions from the Judiciary, Executive or Parliament can burn this country – and with due respect, you almost succeeded in burning the country after August 8th Elections,” read part of the letter written by Tuju.

Mr. Tuju’s letter comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta picked former Agricultural Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei, former clerk of the National Assembly Patrick Gichohi and former Kenyatta University Chancellor Olive Mugenda.

Tuju further highlights the failure of the Judiciary in condemning NASA’s boycott on the 26 October repeat elections. He also said that when the Jubilee party went to court to seek clarification on the fate of the repeat poll after NASA publicly declared there would be no election on October 26, the Judiciary favored NASA.

“The Supreme Court saw nothing urgent with this petition to the court and gave a hearing of October 27th, a post defacto date. This was like a naughty wink to NASA to continue with their contempt of Supreme Court,” read the letter.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​