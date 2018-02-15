+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Campus Vibe
First-year students spend the night in cold police cells after demonstrating illegally
By Michael Ollinga | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 09:08 EAT
first-year-students-spend-the-night-in-cold-police-cells-after-demonstrating-illegally
The students spent the night in police cells
SUMMARY

RVVTI students were charged with taking part in an illegal protest

More than 50 students spent the night in cold police cells 

First-year students spend the night in cold cell after participating in illegal demonstration

Several Rift Valley Technical Training Institute (RVTTI) students were yesterday charged with taking part in an illegal demonstration.

The more than 50 learners, who included first-year students, were rounded up by police from Eldoret East Police Station on Friday as they protested the killing of a colleague.

See Also: Officer ‘punished’ for offering starved Opposition detainee water


It was a rude welcome to some of the students who reported to the college only three weeks ago.

“You are all charged with taking part in a riot at RVTTI in Eldoret East contrary to Section 80 of the Penal Code,” said the prosecutor in an Eldoret court.

See Also: NASA supporters attack, rob police officer in Naivasha

The students denied the charges, stating they had been arbitrarily arrested.


The college Deputy Principal in charge of Administration and Academics, James Chege, defended the students before Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, saying most of them were randomly arrested.

See Also: Uproar on Twitter after police arrest self-proclaimed ‘NRM General’ Miguna Miguna

“Most of them are first year students we admitted three weeks ago. They knew nothing about the protest by their seniors, who were demonstrating against rising insecurity around the college. I pray that the court releases them and commit to producing them whenever the court directs,” said Mr Chege.

The case will be heard on March 8. [Michael Ollinga]

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



RVTTI
police
demonstrations

Jobs

This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
police-offer-cash-reward-for-gunman-caught-on-cctv-at-raila-swearing-in-event

News

Police offer cash reward for gunman caught on CCTV at Raila 'swearing-in' event

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 02 Feb 2018 11:53am

top-ten-popular-crimes-in-kenya

News

Top ten popular crimes in Kenya

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 28 Jan 2018 01:34pm

kenyans-snub-sonko-s-anti-mugging-squad

News

Kenyans snub Sonko's anti-mugging squad

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 22 Jan 2018 12:21pm

More From This Author
i-don-t-have-to-be-physically-in-nairobi-to-fight-the-despots-miguna-s-valentine-s-message

Politics

‘I don’t have to be physically in Nairobi to fight the despots’ – Miguna’s Valentine’s message

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:10am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

Popular Stories
man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi