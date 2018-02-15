+ Post your Story

Here's the link between lovers and International Condom Day
By Nelson Onyimbi | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 08:33 EAT
Amid the hype generated around Valentine’s Day, International Condom Day that preceded it probably went unnoticed by many.

Still, the day could not have been marked at a better time - February 13 - which is the prelude to 'lovers' day'.

Condom use caters for personal safety and the safety of those we love.

The correct use of condoms remains a 98 per cent effective method of preventing sexually transmitted infections as well as unplanned pregnancies. In addition, they are inexpensive, easy to use and easy to access.

In a two-year study of couples in which one partner was HIV-positive and the other HIV-negative, no uninfected partner got infected among couples using condoms correctly and consistently.


Experts such as the Centre for Study of Adolescents advocate for high quality and comprehensive sex education for young people of reproductive age to enable them to make correct choices.


Overall, we must remember the 3 Cs of condom use: Correct, Consistent and Consented!

