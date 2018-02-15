+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Top Interior Ministry officials risk transfer if they speak mother-tongue during official meetings
By grapevine | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 08:25 EAT
top-interior-ministry-officials-risk-transfer-if-they-speak-mother-tongue-during-official-meetings
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
SUMMARY

Top administrators at the Ministry of Interior are nowadays arriving at work fearing the worst- transfer.

This is because the new managers who have landed there have demanded a nominal roll to know who is who is working there and what department.

Top administrators at the Ministry of Interior are nowadays arriving at work fearing the worst- transfer.

This is because the new managers who have landed there have demanded a nominal roll to know who is who is working there and what department.

Some of the administrators are said to have forgotten that they were in a work place and had no qualms conversing in mother tongue in official meetings, a matter that did not go well among top officials.

“We know the new managers are going to make sure this ministry has a face of Kenya and this will probably see some of those who thought they were born here are out. It is a matter of time,” said one senior official. The official wondered why some people use their mother tongue at work and more so in official meetings.

“They pick phone calls and speak even domestic issues in serious meetings.”

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



fred matiang'i
interior
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
i-don-t-have-to-be-physically-in-nairobi-to-fight-the-despots-miguna-s-valentine-s-message

Politics

‘I don’t have to be physically in Nairobi to fight the despots’ – Miguna’s Valentine’s message

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:10am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

Popular Stories
man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

reactions-kenyans-follow-news-of-jacob-zuma-s-resignation-with-keen-political-interest

Politics

REACTIONS: Kenyans follow news of Jacob Zuma's resignation with keen political interest

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:28am

photos-man-blows-away-couples-in-the-cbd-by-playing-love-songs-with-his-saxophone-on-valentine-s-day

Editors Choice

PHOTOS: Man blows away couples in the CBD by playing love songs with his saxophone on Valentine’s Day

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:25am

you-almost-burned-the-country-after-elections-uhuru-s-party-accuses-cj-david-maraga

News

You almost burned the Country after elections- Uhuru’s party accuses CJ David Maraga

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi