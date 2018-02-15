top-interior-ministry-officials-risk-transfer-if-they-speak-mother-tongue-during-official-meetings

SUMMARY Top administrators at the Ministry of Interior are nowadays arriving at work fearing the worst- transfer. This is because the new managers who have landed there have demanded a nominal roll to know who is who is working there and what department.

Some of the administrators are said to have forgotten that they were in a work place and had no qualms conversing in mother tongue in official meetings, a matter that did not go well among top officials.

“We know the new managers are going to make sure this ministry has a face of Kenya and this will probably see some of those who thought they were born here are out. It is a matter of time,” said one senior official. The official wondered why some people use their mother tongue at work and more so in official meetings.

“They pick phone calls and speak even domestic issues in serious meetings.”



