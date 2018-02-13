+ Post your Story

News
Hilarious responses after clerk blames mission millions on snake
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 12:42 EAT
Clerk said the snake swallowed millions
SUMMARY
  • Nigerian netizens had so much to say after a clerk blamed missing funds on a snake
  • The clerk during an audit said that a snake spiritually ate the millions fro their safe

Public office holders come up with every kind of excuses to explain misappropriated funds. Although the public knows they are lying, most of their excuses are convincing making the offenders walk away unpunished.

An official from the Nigeria’s Joints Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a state agency responsible for the registration of admission of individuals seeking to join various universities in the country ,however, wins it all after stating that a snake ‘spiritually’ syphoned the 36 million in Nairas that was kept in an office vault.

Ms. Philomena Chieshe, an account’s clerk explained to audit that her housemaid and a fellow employee had confessed to using a snake to ‘spiritually’ steal the money.

The auditors had been sent from Abuja to take inventory of funds accrued over the sale of scratch cards to students hoping to gain access to JAMB’s website to register or check on the status of their admissions.

Ms. Chieshe’s remarks tore social media into pieces as netizens reacted to the rare excuse. Many made hilarious remarks while others remained shocked by her statement.

No surprise here. Hunt down the snake and retrieve the currency from its stomach. Paper doesn't digest so fast nah?

— Ezekiel Oloriegbe (@EOloriegbe) February 13, 2018

Undoubtedly this is how the so called staff have been siphoning monies that ought to be remitted to government. That's why over years JAMB has not remitted up to 10 million naira per year. This present leadership in just 1year remitted 5billion and another 3billion in waiting— Ola Christfused (@BenAbolade) February 12, 2018

Must be the same snake that offered eve the Apple ???? pic.twitter.com/7CQRJV1olD— T O L U L O P E ???????? (@cocainapapi) February 10, 2018

JAMB QUESTION- 100MARKS. Calculate how long it will take a snake to swallow 36,000,000 Naira. If the Bank notes are either in 100, 200 or 500 denomination and tabulate the chances of the snakes survival using the APC formula.— LordKabba (@LordKabba) February 10, 2018

The snake be looking from glass house now. pic.twitter.com/pZagTGxaeB— Brite (@GrinBoyBlue) February 12, 2018

What was the cash doing there at the first place?
Has JAMB acquired licence to operate as a bank?— ??? p?i?c? ® (@M_cellinus) February 12, 2018


hilarious-responses-after-clerk-blames-mission-millions-on-snake

