Politics
Kalonzo ally reveals major cracks in NASA
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 09:47 EAT
NASA principals during a past event
SUMMARY
  • Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim revealed that NASA coalition is falling apart after Raila Odinga's decision to swear himself in
  • Mr. Maalim said that NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka would not be sworn in as promised.

Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim during an interview with KTN on Sunday 11 February revealed that there are major cracks in the National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition after Raila Odinga’s swearing-in that took place on January 30, 2018.

Mr. Maalim said that NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka would not be sworn in as promised.

“I don’t see Kalonzo being sworn-in. It is a pity. I would have loved if he had taken a firm position from the word go and said, “sorry I am a lawyer, I don’t want to do this,” Maalim said during the interview.

The Wiper deputy leader also said that other NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula skipped the swearing-in ceremony because they were against the oath.

“All along, Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi were opposed to the idea of a swearing-in ceremony… I don’t see NASA surviving beyond that swearing-in. I also see Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula coming together and reaching out to Mt Kenya region. Politics has just started,” Maalim continued.

However, earlier this month, Kalonzo Musyoka assured that he is not a coward and plans to swear him in are still underway.

"We do not want to issue empty dates and then we do not swear in. The commitment is still there, and how I wish I could be sworn-in even now. I am not a coward. We are ready to move this country forward. We have all sacrificed for it,” said Kalonzo.

He also dismissed reports indicating that the coalition is disintegrating.

"We are strong as NASA. We do not fear. Skipping the event was a plan. We will not retreat. Our opponents are not within NASA. We are more than ever before committed to the unity of NASA," he continued.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Farah Maalim
NASA
Raila Odinga
major cracks
falling apart
