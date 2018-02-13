fake-trust-condoms-hit-kenyan-market-as-world-marks-international-condom-day

SUMMARY Kenya will join the world in marking the International Condom Day as agency distributes close to a million condoms

The day is informally celebrated in conjunction with St. Valentine’s Day and falls on 13th February this year

PS Kenya has urged consumers of Trust Studded to be on the lookout for counterfeits

Fake condoms have hit the Kenyan market even as the world celebrates International Condom Day on February 13, warns Population Services Kenya (PS Kenya). In an advert placed in the local dailies, PS Kenya issued a directive to the public to be aware of the appropriate labelling of the Trust Studded brand of condoms.

“Look out for the marks of quality on our packs to ensure that you are purchasing authentic Trust packs,” cautioned the advert. ​

PS Kenya, which distributes Trust Condoms have been carrying out a three-day country-wide safety sensitization campaign since February 10. They say that the presence of fake condoms in the market puts consumers at risk of contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) since they are made from substandard materials.

The agency in half-page adverts in the middle of local dailies asked members of the public to look out for the authentic package in the Studded product.

According to the advert, consumers should check the front face of a pack of Trust Studded to ensure that it has a triple-tested icon on the bottom left side and a white stripe with pack content.

The name “Studded” should also appear in bold at the centre of the pack. The pack’s spine should bear content details and only bear PS-Kenya contact details and nothing more.

Condoms, latex and polyurethane versions, have been the only method available to prevent transmission of STIs and HIV for ages.

The alarm comes just as the world is marking the International Condom Day which is promoted by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in an effort to reduce the spread of HIV through safe sex practices.





PS-Kenya distributes the Trust range of condoms



The day was first marked in 2009 and has been marked informally celebrated in conjunction with St. Valentine’s Day.

Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF-Kenya) will help citizens to celebrate the day by distributing close to a million condoms in Nairobi, Makueni, Mombasa, Kilifi, Turkana, Murang’a and Homa Bay Counties.

AHF-Kenya Programme Development Manager Faith Mwende said they will also test half a million people for HIV to mark the day.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​