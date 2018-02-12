harun-ndubi-s-arrest-sparks-hot-debate-among-netizens

SUMMARY Kenyans on social media have failed to agree on the arrest and charges against Human Rights Lawyer Harun Ndubi

The lawyer was arrested last night for allegedly being drunk and disorderly

He denied the charges this morning and was released on bail

Kenyans on social media differed hotly after Human Rights Lawyer Harun Ndubi was arrested and charged with causing traffic obstruction, drunken driving and failing to take instructions from a police officer on Monday, February 12.

Ndubi was arrested and taken to Kileleshwa Police Station on Sunday night in a traffic incident along Jakaya Kikwete Road near State House Gate D where he stopped on his way home. According to Nairobi police boss, Japheth Koome said the lawyer was overly drunk at the time of the arrest. ​

The lawyer denied the charges in a Nairobi court and was granted Sh30, 000 cash bail by Milimani resident magistrate Electer Riany.

Following his arrest and charges, Kenyans on social media expressed their views, a hot debate ensuing as some said the lawyer’s arrest was unnecessary while others said he was being a bad example by being reckless.

Here are some of the responses as opinions crashed as some read politics in the whole ordeal;

When a hyena wants to eat it’s children, it first accuses them of smelling like goat. They want to finish Harun Ndubi through poisoning.....so the narrative is out “early enough!” Stay woke!!!— T. (@tinaokore) February 12, 2018

Which Senior Counsel connected to Miguna Miguna would drive when drunk? In this Cowboy State? His claims of being drugged make the smoking gun. Police can spare us their lame theatrics. Harun Ndubi is innocent by default.— The Big Bill (@TheBigBillKe) February 12, 2018

Kenyan is just pathetic. So are the grade D dummies who obey any order without thinking twice. Drug Harun Ndubi then arrest and detain him for which crime? PARKING and SLEEPING near State House. We need help— Selina Okora (@Selinahokorah2) February 12, 2018

Nairobi police Commander Japheth Koome should stop giving misleading information, That Lawyer HARUN NDUBI was driving Drunk, Last night Harun Ndubi was found along Jakaya Kikwete Rd, drugged and taken to Kileleshwa Police Station instead of Hospital. #ReleaseHarunNdubi— Julius Mmasi ???????? (@JuliusMmasi) February 12, 2018

Lawyer Harun Ndubi arraigned in court,denies drunk driving charge and released on Sh30, 000 bail ...

So we can say he just decided to sleep outside statehouse to try and finish Uhuru's Oxygen????????— Trouble Some™ (@johncigi) February 12, 2018

Its so sad that in this Harun Ndubi case police can't differentiate between drunk driving and being Drugged. Where did out police school though????????????? Pathetic reasoning and baseless conclusion.— IamClint???? (@KibetClinton_) February 12, 2018

Others said it served him right as his recklessness would have resulted in a fatal accident;

I should not even leave my car on the highway enough time to change a tire but harun ndubi can switch off and take a nap in the middle of the road and the entire 'human rights and justice' commission will be defending him. How nice— Magi Wambui (@MagiWambui) February 12, 2018

But people joke with their lives. Luos say, "iwendho gi ngima ni." Harun Ndubi's case is sad but the carelessness in which human rights lawyers and activists live their lives is just sad. Your security starts with you. Avoid carelessness while drinking out with friends.— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) February 12, 2018

As a lawyer, Harun Ndubi should have known that; drinking and driving is a gamble you can't win in Kenya.— Carrington Mwendwa (@CarringtonMwen1) February 12, 2018

"Harun Ndubi" This man was courting an accident,he would have been dead/maimed by now,yet fools here just see politics,move on!— nduhiumutitu (@nduhiumutitu) February 12, 2018

Harun Ndubi shouldnt be pitied by anyone. He could have caused a fatal accident to himself or others by parking in the middle of the road. Don't defend stupidity people.— Mike Sonko Fans Page (@mikesonkofans) February 12, 2018

@rebizz if Harun Ndubi was drunk why sugarcoat it to being drugged?— Castro Odipo (@castrojiggs) February 12, 2018

