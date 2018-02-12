Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna gave an account of what transpired before he was deported to Canada

The lawyer said he is coming back to Kenya to finish his fight for democracy

He said Raila's demand for fresh elections in six months is way too far

National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna has spoken in an elaborate interview since he was flown out of the country on Tuesday, 6 February to Toronto, Canada. The former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate gave an account of the happenings that preceded his deportation in an interview with NTV.

Miguna was first arrested on February 2 from his Runda home and taken to various police stations before being deported on a KLM flight via Amsterdam for administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30. ​

When asked where NASA Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Weatngula were during Raila’s swearing-in, he dismissed them saying they cowered from the swearing-in ceremony despite making promises to their supporters even days to the said date. He reported that he was not only in the front row during the event but he also swore Raila in.

“I was there to swear Raila in…Well, I could have sworn Kalonzo in because I had his oath in my hands. He never showed up, these are cowards, these are certified cowards,” he continued.

He said that Kalonzo’s claims that he was barricaded from was a lame excuse, saying he was to be arrested from The Intercontinental hotel by flying squad but he managed to arrive at Uhuru Park Gardens.

“I called my boys, my patriots, NRM Kenya soldiers, they came there singing, they surrounded the hotel and left with me,” he informed.

Talking about his past relationship with Raila, Miguna said that he cannot forego democracy by refusing to work with Raila, who won the August 8 elections simply because he made mistakes in the past.

"If Raila strayed, does it mean he is condemned for life? We are all human beings, I make mistakes, Raila has made mistakes,” Miguna said.

The lawyer, who is also an author had written two books in the past where he exposed Raila and vowed never to work for him ever again. He said he was not going to recall the books, Peeling Back The Mask and Kidneys For The King, which are still out in the public.

In the interview, Miguna disagreed with Raila’s call to hold fresh elections in the next six months. According to him, giving the Jubilee government six months will mean more crimes against humanity. He says the country needs an interim government which will plan for the fresh elections where President Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto will approach as civilians.

“I will do better than Raila. Raila is too humble, he’s too, a bit too modest. He has called for elections in six months, I want elections tomorrow. Why six months?” he questioned.

He finished by saying that he is coming back to the country and continue from where he left. “I am going to continue doing exactly what I was doing, cleaning up Kenya…Kenyans will decide what role I will play,” he concluded.



