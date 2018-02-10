+ Post your Story

Sports
Alvaro Morata to miss the rest of the season? – Antonio Conte speaks
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 12:15 EAT
Conte celebrates with Morata
SUMMARY

Antonio Conte is unsure of when Morata will return

The Spaniard has a recurrent back injury that has kept him out since the FA Cup clash with Norwich

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he is not certain when Spanish striker Alvaro Morata will return.

Morata was sideline with a back injury last month after a string of poor performances, the most prominent being his disgraceful display against Arsenal.

According to English outlet The Mirror, Morata trained with the first team squad ahead of their match against West Bromwich Albion but is still not fit to get game time due to a recurrent back injury.

See Also: Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique one step away from being Chelsea manager


“I don't know how long he will be out. We are struggling a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back,” said Conte as quoted on The Mirror.

See Also: Antonio Conte bravely dares Chelsea owner to sack him after Watford defeat


He also said that people were more focused on his team’s results than the situation they were facing and that Morata is a very important player for him.

See Also: Giroud pens heartbreaking goodbye message to Arsenal after joining Chelsea


He also admitted that he was worried about how long the Spaniard would be out and even when asked, would not come up with a concrete timeframe.

Morata hasn’t featured for the blues since the FA second leg clash against Norwich, which means new signing Olivier Giroud could make his first start. 

