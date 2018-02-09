‘Yaliyondwele Sipite’ – Kenyans’ responses to Wavinya Ndeti after court upholds Alfred Mutua’s victory

SUMMARY High Court has upheld Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's win Judge Muchelule Aggrey ruled that Wavinya Ndeti's petition lacked merit

The Machakos High Court has upheld the election of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Justice Muchelule Aggrey ruled in favour of Mutua, saying Wavinya Ndeti’s petition lacked merit. ​

“The petition lacks merit…the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a free, fair and credible election,” said Judge Muchelule.

Wavinya Ndeti was then ordered by the court to pay Sh10 million in costs.





She has previously claimed that Mutua’s election was stained with massive irregularities and that the IEBC wrongly declared Mutua the winner.

She also claimed that Governor Mutua used county resources to campaign for his re-election, thereby breaking election laws.

Here's Governor Mutua's speech after his election was upheld:

Kenyans took to social media to react to the news, most recollecting Ndeti’s famous quote “Yaliyonwele Sipite" as she was campaigning:

See Also: List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

Wait until Wavinya swears herself in as Machakos people's governor #WavinyavsMutua— Acqulline (@aqulin001) February 9, 2018

Wooooooi! mutua is free now, wacha uskie venye atatoanisha huyo mathe,#kot#WavinyaVsMutua— onecallaway???? (@dreamdavid2) February 9, 2018

Wavinya ndeti sasa atafunga hiyo mdomo yake! She was exceedingly annoying...karma is a mbish! #WavinyaVsMutua— Kunta Otis Kinte (@AmJoseh) February 9, 2018

#WavinyaVsMutua,it has come out to hunt her,hongera people machakos famya kazi bw governor— PETER AZARIA (@azaria_peter) February 9, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​