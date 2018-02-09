boni-khalwale-cheered-for-his-role-in-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

SUMMARY Kenyans on Twitter say Boni Khalwale played a major role in saving Miguna Miguna from Kenyan cells

According to them, Khalwale's constant reach to the Canadian embassy provoked the administration into taking Miguna back

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is a celebrated man according to Kenyans on social media after he reached out to the Canadian government in an attempt to save National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general following his arrest on February 2.

Miguna who was arrested in connection to administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30 was moved to different police stations despite orders by High Court judge Luka Kimaru to Inspector General of police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arraign him in court. ​

Supporters of National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition, to which NRM is an affiliate were left in the dark, wondering what would befall one of their influential leader. It was then that Boni said he reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Kenya, notifying them of Miguna’s case. Miguna possesses dual citizenship, part Kenyan, and part Canadian.

The former Senator had on Monday criticized the lack of action by the Canadian administration regarding Miguna’s arrest. “My understanding is that our brother, Miguna Miguna holds a dual Kenya/Canadian citizenship. Even if they cared less about us Kenyans, at least the western world should've pressurized for the immediate release of a Canadian. Hypocrites!” he tweeted.

My understanding is that our brother, @MigunaMiguna holds a dual Kenya/Canadian citizenship. Even if they cared less about us Kenyans, at least the western world should've pressurised for the immediate release of a Canadian. Hypocrites!#FreeMigunaMigunaNow— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 5, 2018

On a tweet on February 6, the former Senator said he had reached out to the embassy and they were aware even though they did not say what plans they had for the matter.





“I've just called & talked to a Ms. Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of Miguna Miguna but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it!” he reported.



I've just called & talked to a Ms Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of @MigunaMiguna, but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it! pic.twitter.com/TmfxhLrCfu See Also: Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna February 6, 2018

That same evening, the general was ejected by a KLM flight at 11 am and flown to Canada.





NRM general en route to Canada

Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government that Miguna was deported as he is not Kenyan.

“Miguna Miguna, who is not a citizen of Kenya and whose presence in Kenya is contrary to national interest, be removed from Kenya to his country of origin Canada, and further direct that he remain in prison custody while arrangements for removal are being undertaken, and this order is sufficient to warrant to keep the said in custody,” read a statement signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.





Following the ordeal, Kenyans on Twitter thanked Boni, saying his decision to prod the Canadian government bore fruits as Miguna is no longer confined to the cells.

Here are some of the messages sent to him;

After @KBonimtetezi informed Canadian Embassy of the problems its citizen @MigunaMiguna was going through in a foreign land Kenya, Canada had no option but to ensure its citizen gets back home.— Kipngetich Koskei (@kipngetichzk) February 7, 2018

...we appreciate your effort king of Luhyia land— His Majesty Teacher (@Charlieblack251) February 7, 2018

He did it long before even everybody realized that Miguna was alive. At that time when we thought he was dead, Bonny was pressurizing Canada.— lawrence guyali (@LawrenceGuyali) February 7, 2018

