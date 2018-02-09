+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Boni Khalwale cheered for his role in Miguna Miguna's deportation
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 09, 2018 at 10:25 EAT
boni-khalwale-cheered-for-his-role-in-miguna-miguna-s-deportation
Boni Khalwale in a past event
SUMMARY
  • Kenyans on Twitter say Boni Khalwale played a major role in saving Miguna Miguna from Kenyan cells
  • According to them, Khalwale's constant reach to the Canadian embassy provoked the administration into taking Miguna back

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is a celebrated man according to Kenyans on social media after he reached out to the Canadian government in an attempt to save National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general following his arrest on February 2.

Miguna who was arrested in connection to administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30 was moved to different police stations despite orders by High Court judge Luka Kimaru to Inspector General of police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arraign him in court.

Supporters of National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition, to which NRM is an affiliate were left in the dark, wondering what would befall one of their influential leader. It was then that Boni said he reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Kenya, notifying them of Miguna’s case. Miguna possesses dual citizenship, part Kenyan, and part Canadian.

See Also: Miguna Miguna: The Julius Malema Of Kenya

The former Senator had on Monday criticized the lack of action by the Canadian administration regarding Miguna’s arrest. “My understanding is that our brother, Miguna Miguna holds a dual Kenya/Canadian citizenship. Even if they cared less about us Kenyans, at least the western world should've pressurized for the immediate release of a Canadian. Hypocrites!” he tweeted.

My understanding is that our brother, @MigunaMiguna holds a dual Kenya/Canadian citizenship. Even if they cared less about us Kenyans, at least the western world should've pressurised for the immediate release of a Canadian. Hypocrites!#FreeMigunaMigunaNow— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 5, 2018

On a tweet on February 6, the former Senator said he had reached out to the embassy and they were aware even though they did not say what plans they had for the matter.

See Also: Eight crimes the government committed against me - Miguna Miguna


“I've just called & talked to a Ms. Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of Miguna Miguna but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it!” he reported.

I've just called & talked to a Ms Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of @MigunaMiguna, but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it! pic.twitter.com/TmfxhLrCfu

See Also: Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna
— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 6, 2018

That same evening, the general was ejected by a KLM flight at 11 am and flown to Canada. 


NRM general en route to Canada

Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government that Miguna was deported as he is not Kenyan.

“Miguna Miguna, who is not a citizen of Kenya and whose presence in Kenya is contrary to national interest, be removed from Kenya to his country of origin Canada, and further direct that he remain in prison custody while arrangements for removal are being undertaken, and this order is sufficient to warrant to keep the said in custody,” read a statement signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.


Following the ordeal, Kenyans on Twitter thanked Boni, saying his decision to prod the Canadian government bore fruits as Miguna is no longer confined to the cells.

Here are some of the messages sent to him;

After @KBonimtetezi informed Canadian Embassy of the problems its citizen @MigunaMiguna was going through in a foreign land Kenya, Canada had no option but to ensure its citizen gets back home.— Kipngetich Koskei (@kipngetichzk) February 7, 2018

...we appreciate your effort king of Luhyia land— His Majesty Teacher (@Charlieblack251) February 7, 2018

He did it long before even everybody realized that Miguna was alive. At that time when we thought he was dead, Bonny was pressurizing Canada.— lawrence guyali (@LawrenceGuyali) February 7, 2018

Thank you @KBonimtetezi at least https://t.co/WaA8jGtiBe— Ershards (@ershardslive) February 6, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Boni Khalwale
Miguna Miguna
Deported
Canada
Embassy
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
government-confirms-why-it-deported-nrm-general-miguna-miguna

News

Government confirms why it deported NRM General Miguna Miguna

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 01:25pm

miguna-miguna-speaks-for-the-first-time-since-his-deportation-says-he-never-renounced-kenyan-citizenship

Politics

Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

By Miguna Miguna | Wed 07 Feb 2018 12:35pm

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

More From This Author
wavinya-s-strong-response-after-court-upheld-governor-mutua-s-win

News

Wavinya’s strong response after court upheld Governor Mutua’s win

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 09 Feb 2018 01:34pm

yaliyondwele-sipite-kenyans-responses-to-wavinya-ndeti-after-court-upholds-alfred-mutua-s-victory

Politics

‘Yaliyondwele Sipite’ – Kenyans’ responses to Wavinya Ndeti after court upholds Alfred Mutua’s victory

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Feb 2018 12:15pm

i-am-ready-to-be-the-president-of-kenya-come-2022-alfred-mutua-s-victory-speech

Politics

'I am ready to be the president of Kenya come 2022' - Alfred Mutua's victory speech

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 09 Feb 2018 11:59am

Popular Stories
boni-khalwale-cheered-for-his-role-in-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

Politics

Boni Khalwale cheered for his role in Miguna Miguna's deportation

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:25am

wavinya-s-strong-response-after-court-upheld-governor-mutua-s-win

News

Wavinya’s strong response after court upheld Governor Mutua’s win

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 01:34pm

kenyatta-university-students-pass-law-to-accord-dead-comrades-perfect-send-off

Campus Vibe

Kenyatta University students pass law to accord dead comrades perfect send-off

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:26am

seven-interesting-things-you-did-not-know-about-miguna-miguna

News

Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna

By | Thu 08 Feb 2018 08:47am

ritual-killing-missing-student-s-body-found-without-heart-tongue-and-genitals

News

RITUAL KILLING: Missing student's body found without heart, tongue and genitals

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 08:06am

financial-experts-advice-paul-ogada-sportpesa-mega-jackpot-winner-how-he-should-spend-his-cash

News

Financial experts advice Paul Ogada, SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner how he should spend his cash

By | Thu 08 Feb 2018 09:39am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki