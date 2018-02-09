+ Post your Story

RITUAL KILLING: Missing student's body found without heart, tongue and genitals
By Rael Jelimo | Updated Feb 09, 2018 at 08:06 EAT
Dead body with tag on toe
The body of Bernard Kipsang Bett, a Form Four student of Tinderet Boys Secondary School, was found dumped in a tea plantation near his home in Romorio village of Kabikwen sub-location.

An 18-year-old student has been found dead in what residents suspect is a ritual killing.

His killers had made away with vital organs, including the heart, tongue and genitals.

According to area Assistant Chief John Kemboi, the student's body appeared scalded.

The Mr Bett went missing on Monday evening. His father, Ezekiel Kemei, said he had been sent home for school fees.

“On Tuesday, we panicked when my son had not returned home two days in a row and called the school to check if they had decided to re-admit him, but he was not in school,” said Mr Kemei.

The body was found by tea farm workers.

Police said they were treating the case as murder and had launched investigations.

The killing was condemned by area MCA Kipkirui Chepkwony and Senator Kiprotich Cherargey, who called for quick arrest of the culprits.

“Police must intensify investigations and apprehend the student’s killers as soon as possible,” said Mr Cherargey.

[Rael Jelimo]

