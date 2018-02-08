+ Post your Story

TOO FUNNY FOR LIFE: Kenyans’ jaw-dropping answers when asked how they would spend Sh230 million
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 08, 2018 at 12:24 EAT
Paul Ogada just won Sh230 million
SUMMARY

Kenyans were given the opportunity to say what they would do if they won SportPesa's Mega Jackpot

Paul Ogada is the latest winner of the jackpot - taking home Sh230 million

Kenyans indeed are a funny lot.

They have taken to social media to congratulate SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Paul Ogada, who bagged a whopping Ksh230 million.

Ogada correctly predicted the outcome of 16 games, later emerging the winner after a draw was held to determine the outcome of the 17 match which was postponed.

He was picked up by a SportPesa motorcade at his home in Kibera to the jubilation of the area’s residents.

This is the highest amount ever won in the Mega Jackpot competition after Samuel Abisai won Sh221 million last year.

Through an engagement post on KTN’s Kenya’s Facebook page, Kenyans had the opportunity to share their thoughts on Ogada’s win, also comment on what they would do with they money if theyr were in his shoes.

The responses are the best ones you’ll read all day.

Here is a sample of the responses: 

