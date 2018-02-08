uhuru-s-silence-on-current-events-betrays-his-vision

SUMMARY President Uhuru Kenyatta has been silence in the current political events happening in Kenya

The government shut down three major local TV stations that covered Raila Odinga's oath

During his second and last term, President Uhuru Kenyatta has identified food security, affordable housing, industries and inexpensive healthcare as the pillars to propel the country to the next level.



With current clearly undemocratic events, it was logical for the president to lead the way and be the voice of reason in trying times. That has not happened and the president's silence is slowly tainting his legacy. ​

We have seen state-sponsored crackdown on dissenting voices; TV stations closed for days, and Opposition leaders harassed.

See Also: How Uhuru is preparing the way for Gideon Moi in 2022

Perhaps most scary is the total disregard of the law by the State. Courts have made their rulings only for these to be ignored by the Government.

Laws exist for a reason and ignoring them questions their existence. The president must stand firm and ignore advice from sycophants. He was elected by Kenyans and their interest should come first.

The president achieved a lot in his first term and more is expected from him on his second term. But his administration's actions of late have cast a dark cloud on his legacy.

See Also: Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​