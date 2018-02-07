UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

SUMMARY Vocal Embakasi as MP Babu Owino and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga were involved in a harsh exchange on Facebook The latter claimed that Babu needs to respect people more, leaving him to retaliate

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino clashed on social media after the senator told the MP to respect Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

In a Facebook post that has seemingly been deleted, Omanga called Babu a ‘small boy’ and said that she would deal with him personally if the government failed to. ​

She also said that she would circumcise the vocal MP, a statement that infuriated Babu, who retaliated through a comment on the senator’s post.

Here is Omanga’s post:

“Does BABU OWINO or is it BABO OGWANG’ think that his (he is) the only person with the monopoly of insults. Someone tell him the leaders he insults are the age of his father and mother. If the government is not able to deal with him, personally I am very ready to circumcise him and maybe that will instill some respect manners in him. RESPECT MATIANG’I you small boy.”

Babu went all in, leaving nothing to chance, claiming that Senator Omanga had slept with many men to make it to the top, then sharing a photo of a hippo wearing a bikini and named it “Millipedes Omanga”.

“Babu Owino went to the electorates to win a seat. We can’t tell how many men f**** you to hbe able to get NOMINATED as a Senator. Endelea na mradi ya kupeanda k*** MAMA MRADI ama MAMA mradi_k***”





Kenyans who saw the post and reply were shocked by the manner in which the two leaders exchanged words, with some happy with the fact that big guns were facing off.



