+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 07, 2018 at 11:36 EAT
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media
Babu Owino (left) Millicent Omanga
SUMMARY

Vocal Embakasi as MP Babu Owino and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga were involved in a harsh exchange on Facebook

The latter claimed that Babu needs to respect people more, leaving him to retaliate

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino clashed on social media after the senator told the MP to respect Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

In a Facebook post that has seemingly been deleted, Omanga called Babu a ‘small boy’ and said that she would deal with him personally if the government failed to.

She also said that she would circumcise the vocal MP, a statement that infuriated Babu, who retaliated through a comment on the senator’s post.

See Also: Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported


Here is Omanga’s post:

“Does BABU OWINO or is it BABO OGWANG’ think that his (he is) the only person with the monopoly of insults. Someone tell him the leaders he insults are the age of his father and mother. If the government is not able to deal with him, personally I am very ready to circumcise him and maybe that will instill some respect manners in him. RESPECT MATIANG’I you small boy.”

See Also: Kenyans’ ridiculous responses after Babu Owino asked Raila to name him as Interior CS in his 'cabinet'

Babu went all in, leaving nothing to chance, claiming that Senator Omanga had slept with many men to make it to the top, then sharing a photo of a hippo wearing a bikini and named it “Millipedes Omanga”.

“Babu Owino went to the electorates to win a seat. We can’t tell how many men f**** you to hbe able to get NOMINATED as a Senator. Endelea na mradi ya kupeanda k*** MAMA MRADI ama MAMA mradi_k***”


See Also: Why Matiangi should watch out for Babu Owino's request to Raila

Kenyans who saw the post and reply were shocked by the manner in which the two leaders exchanged words, with some happy with the fact that big guns were facing off.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Babu Owino
millicent omanga
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
i-will-mobilize-the-youths-to-protect-me-babu-owino-says-after-security-detail-withdrawn

News

I will mobilize the youths to protect me- Babu Owino says after security detail withdrawn

By Fay Ngina | Thu 01 Feb 2018 09:03am

did-we-elect-the-right-leaders-kenyans-wonder-as-babu-kuria-attack-each-other-on-social-media

Politics

Did we elect the right leaders? Kenyans wonder as Babu, Kuria attack each other on social media

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 26 Jan 2018 09:33am

revealed-babu-owino-explains-the-real-reason-why-he-was-arrested-denies-assault-charges

News

REVEALED: Babu Owino explains the real reason why he was arrested, denies assault charges

By Fay Ngina | Tue 23 Jan 2018 01:38pm

More From This Author
miguna-miguna-speaks-for-the-first-time-since-his-deportation-says-he-never-renounced-kenyan-citizenship

Politics

Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

By Robert Abong'o & Miguna Miguna | Wed 07 Feb 2018 12:29pm

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By Donald B. Kipkorir | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki