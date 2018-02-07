reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

SUMMARY Reactions after James Wanjagi's death announcement

James Richard Wanjagi’s death announcement is causing confusion on social media.



The death announcement was advertised on the Daily Nation 7 February. ​

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Richard Wanjagi on 30th January 2018 which occurred after a failed armed robbery in Nairobi’s Karen estate,” read part of the obituary.

Here are some of Kenyans reactions on social media;





To me,it looks like Jimmy Wanjigi published this himself.He paid for it.— Sylvester Aracha (@SirSilvesta) February 7, 2018

What’s even worse is that Daily Nation ran a cinematic story on Jimmy Wanjigi months back. That one that sounded like a movie script. 2 pages. Now an obituary????. Advertising is running a-mock of that newspaper.— Irvin Jalang'o (@irvinjalango) February 7, 2018

Me: Morning

My boss: They have killed Jimmy Wanjigi in the newspapers!

Me: Ateeeh hwaatt??

You guys, the movie that is Kenya has me shook ???? pic.twitter.com/bAkfHiXTuj— ShonaJua [°|°] (@Kasuesue) February 7, 2018

So you decided to kill @JimmyWanjigi we will sue you big time. Have proper editorial team who checks your news. https://t.co/HqKg2UtUJ9— Kenney Mboya (@Kenney_Mboya) February 7, 2018

@dailynation Laying the foundation for NIS assassination of Jimmy Wanjigi just like they did to Jacob Juma months before he was brutally killed. pic.twitter.com/ltsrzWzxuc— HK Mwamudz ™ ?????????? (@MwamudzHK) February 7, 2018

I’m waiting to see how much Jimmy Wanjigi will sue the Daily Nation. In other news that paper will sell like Njugu today.— Irvin Jalang'o (@irvinjalango) February 7, 2018

So @dailynation carried a death and funeral announcement of Jimmy Wanjigi while he is still alive. NIS doing ground for assassination @NationMediaGrp #MediaShutDownKE— Rein (@Asamoh_) February 7, 2018

Even the description fits that of Jimmy Wanjigi only the name changed to Wanjagi . Surely does our media editors go through these things before they publish? And whoever paid for it? This is wrong. Very wrong.— Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) February 7, 2018

Jimmy Wanjigi in today's Nation paper Obituaries. Looks like they want to assassinate him and NIS is doing ground testing. Now you see how Kenyan media works with Jubilee and why not to take Githeri media serious pic.twitter.com/4Ay84hj1zX— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 7, 2018

Meanwhile Daily Nation has advertised Jimmy Wanjigi's funeral advertises in today's papers yet he is alive. @dailynation what is this?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AxDkNjFlAj— C.M.E. (@NyarMaragoli) February 7, 2018

