+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 07, 2018 at 08:29 EAT
reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement
James Wanjagi death announcement
SUMMARY
  • Reactions after James Wanjagi's death announcement

James Richard Wanjagi’s death announcement is causing confusion on social media.

The death announcement was advertised on the Daily Nation 7 February.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Richard Wanjagi on 30th January 2018 which occurred after a failed armed robbery in Nairobi’s Karen estate,” read part of the obituary.

See Also: Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement


Here are some of Kenyans reactions on social media;


To me,it looks like Jimmy Wanjigi published this himself.He paid for it.— Sylvester Aracha (@SirSilvesta) February 7, 2018

Help me understand , is Jimmy Wanjigi DEAD , Photo in Obituary @dailynation and news in @TheStarKenya IDENTICAL#MigunaDeported#JeffAndJalasOnHot96#AMLiveNTV#K24Alfajiri#EndFGM
citizen tv
Milimani
Conte
otiende amollo
kajiado law courts pic.twitter.com/HPJYQyL06B— #GainWithXtianDela (@sirjkn) February 7, 2018

What’s even worse is that Daily Nation ran a cinematic story on Jimmy Wanjigi months back. That one that sounded like a movie script. 2 pages. Now an obituary????. Advertising is running a-mock of that newspaper.— Irvin Jalang'o (@irvinjalango) February 7, 2018

Me: Morning
My boss: They have killed Jimmy Wanjigi in the newspapers!
Me: Ateeeh hwaatt??
You guys, the movie that is Kenya has me shook ???? pic.twitter.com/bAkfHiXTuj— ShonaJua [°|°] (@Kasuesue) February 7, 2018

So you decided to kill @JimmyWanjigi we will sue you big time. Have proper editorial team who checks your news. https://t.co/HqKg2UtUJ9— Kenney Mboya (@Kenney_Mboya) February 7, 2018

@dailynation Laying the foundation for NIS assassination of Jimmy Wanjigi just like they did to Jacob Juma months before he was brutally killed. pic.twitter.com/ltsrzWzxuc— HK Mwamudz ™ ?????????? (@MwamudzHK) February 7, 2018

I’m waiting to see how much Jimmy Wanjigi will sue the Daily Nation. In other news that paper will sell like Njugu today.— Irvin Jalang'o (@irvinjalango) February 7, 2018

So @dailynation carried a death and funeral announcement of Jimmy Wanjigi while he is still alive. NIS doing ground for assassination @NationMediaGrp #MediaShutDownKE— Rein (@Asamoh_) February 7, 2018

Even the description fits that of Jimmy Wanjigi only the name changed to Wanjagi . Surely does our media editors go through these things before they publish? And whoever paid for it? This is wrong. Very wrong.— Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) February 7, 2018

Jimmy Wanjigi in today's Nation paper Obituaries. Looks like they want to assassinate him and NIS is doing ground testing. Now you see how Kenyan media works with Jubilee and why not to take Githeri media serious pic.twitter.com/4Ay84hj1zX— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 7, 2018

Meanwhile Daily Nation has advertised Jimmy Wanjigi's funeral advertises in today's papers yet he is alive. @dailynation what is this?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AxDkNjFlAj— C.M.E. (@NyarMaragoli) February 7, 2018

Is this a joke, @JimmyWanjigi pic.twitter.com/CCppemzNKd— alidi kevin (@KevinAlidi) February 7, 2018

Nation has just advertised @JimmyWanjigi s funeral yet he is alive. @RobertAlai @MigunaMiguna @MboyaApollo @NelsonHavi pic.twitter.com/6uhwWWSiBw— justus obuya (@ObuyaCJ) February 7, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Jimmy Wanjigi
death announcement
Daily Nation
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
list-of-kenyan-politicians-who-cried-in-public-and-why

Politics

List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:40am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki