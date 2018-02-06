+ Post your Story

SportPesa announces that a lucky Kenyan has won Sh230 million Mega Jackpot
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 13:49 EAT
The Mega jackpot has a winner
SUMMARY

The SportPesa mega jackpot of Sh230 million has a winner

SportPesa has made the announcement on their official Twitter page

Betting Firm SportPesa has announced that a lucky Kenyan has won the Sh230 million Mega Jackpot- the highest amount ever won.

The identity of the winner is still not known and will be made soon.

On their official Twitter page on Tuesday, February 6, SportPesa announced that Sh230, 742,881 had been won, saying that that was the highest amount ever to be won by a single person in the jackpot competition.

See Also: Kenya Bus Management (KBS) advises SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner how to spend Sh230 million

We are proud to announce that the #SportPesaMegaJackpot worth KShs 230,742,881/= has been WON! It is the BIGGEST amount ever in Kenya!!!

We have a winner! More to be revealed in the coming moments!#MadeOfWinners pic.twitter.com/7exi4WVUdD— SportPesa (@SportPesa) February 6, 2018

The mega jackpot runs every weekend and will now begin at Sh100 million once the winner is officially handed their cash.

Samuel Abisai was the last person to win the Mega Jackpot, bagging a whopping Sh221 million.

See Also: SportPesa’s move to cancel all local sports sponsorship sparks sharp reactions from Kenyans


More to follow: 

sportpesa
mega jackpot
