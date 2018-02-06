jose-mourinho-will-not-be-happy-about-what-rooney-has-said-will-happen-to-man-united-next-season

SUMMARY Wayne Rooney doesn't think Manchester United can push for the title this season He also says he doesn't think they will win it next season following Man City's superb form

Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, now Everton player, has made one shocking confession about his former club.

On his debut as a pundit on Sky Sports, Rooney admitted that Manchester City would probably win the title next season if they keep playing the same way. ​

He added that his former team will find it difficult to keep up with the Citizens if their ‘on and off’ form continues.





“In terms of catching Manchester City, I think certainly not this season and if I'm being perfectly honest, it will be very difficult next season if City keeps playing the way they are playing,” said Rooney.





The United legend compared Pep Guardiola’s side to Barcelona four years ago, saying that their style of play almost resembled the Blaugrana’s, who had Guardiola as their coach then.

Guardiola was appointed Barca coach in 2008 and managed the clubs for four seasons, winning a treble in his first season. He went on to win 14 trophies with the Catalans including:

- Three La Liga titles

- 2 Copa Del Reys

- 3 Super Cups (Supercopa Espana)

- Two UEFA Champions Leagues

- Two UEFA Super Cups

- Two FIFA Club World Cups





His Manchester City side is currently on top in the Premier League with 69 points after 26 games, having only lost one match, drawn three and won 22.



