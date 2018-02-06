+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Jose Mourinho will not be happy about what Rooney has said will happen to Man United next season
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 10:50 EAT
jose-mourinho-will-not-be-happy-about-what-rooney-has-said-will-happen-to-man-united-next-season
Wayne Rooney substituted by Mourinho
SUMMARY

Wayne Rooney doesn't think Manchester United can push for the title this season

He also says he doesn't think they will win it next season following Man City's superb form

Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, now Everton player, has made one shocking confession about his former club.

On his debut as a pundit on Sky Sports, Rooney admitted that Manchester City would probably win the title next season if they keep playing the same way.

He added that his former team will find it difficult to keep up with the Citizens if their ‘on and off’ form continues.

See Also: Jose Mourinho reveals shocking lengths he is willing to go to sign Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale


“In terms of catching Manchester City, I think certainly not this season and if I'm being perfectly honest, it will be very difficult next season if City keeps playing the way they are playing,” said Rooney.

See Also: HE’S BEING RELEASED: Chelsea and Man United fight hard to secure Bayern Munich star’s signature


The United legend compared Pep Guardiola’s side to Barcelona four years ago, saying that their style of play almost resembled the Blaugrana’s, who had Guardiola as their coach then.

See Also: Jose Mourinho loans out star defender to Aston Villa until the end of the season


Guardiola was appointed Barca coach in 2008 and managed the clubs for four seasons, winning a treble in his first season. He went on to win 14 trophies with the Catalans including:

  • - Three La Liga titles
  • - 2 Copa Del Reys
  • - 3 Super Cups (Supercopa Espana)
  • - Two UEFA Champions Leagues
  • - Two UEFA Super Cups
  • - Two FIFA Club World Cups


His Manchester City side is currently on top in the Premier League with 69 points after 26 games, having only lost one match, drawn three and won 22.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



wayne rooney
jose mourinho
manchester united
manchester city
pep guardiola
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
alexis-sanchez-meets-man-united-teammates-for-the-first-time-photos

Sports

Alexis Sanchez meets Man United teammates for the first time [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 25 Jan 2018 08:18am

at-no-time-did-i-tell-alexis-sanchez-to-leave-arsenal-thierry-henry-defends-himself

Sports

‘At no time did I tell Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal’ – Thierry Henry defends himself

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 24 Jan 2018 08:55am

revealed-what-jose-mourinho-secretly-told-sanchez-to-convince-him-of-joining-man-united

Sports

REVEALED: What Jose Mourinho secretly told Sanchez to convince him of joining Man United

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 23 Jan 2018 03:17pm

More From This Author
miguna-miguna-speaks-for-the-first-time-since-his-deportation-says-he-never-renounced-kenyan-citizenship

Politics

Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

By Robert Abong'o & Miguna Miguna | Wed 07 Feb 2018 12:29pm

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By Donald B. Kipkorir | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki