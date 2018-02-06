Kenyans’ ridiculous responses after Babu Owino asked Raila to name him as Interior CS in his 'cabinet'

SUMMARY Babu Owino has asked NASA leader Raila Odinga to name him as the interior Cabinet Secretary in his 'cabinet' National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi said that NASA plans to form a cabinet are underway

Vocal Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Sunday, February 4th asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga to name his as his Interior Cabinet secretary when he forms his ‘cabinet’.

“I would like to request our People’s President Raila Amollo Odinga to name me as the Interior Cabinet Secretary when he forms his government,” said Babu during a political gathering in Nairobi. ​

Babu was in the company of National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi confirmed that plans for the formation of Raila’s cabinet were underway.

“Uhuru Kenyatta serikali yako iliisha Jumanne iliopita. Sasa rais wa Kenya ni Raila Amolo Odinga. Tuheshimiane…awachie Raila afanye kazi. Ile kitu tunangoja ni Raila kutangaza baraza la mawaziri…na mimi kama kiongozi wa serekali ya NASA…ninangoja list ya Raila Odinga nipeleke bungeni ili tufanye vetting waanze kufanya kazi. Kazi ya Uhuru na mawaziri wake imekwisha,” sadi Mbadi.

The Embakasi East MP added that Interior CS Fred Matiang’I would the first person he would arrest if given the position.

See Also: Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

Kenyans took to social media to hilariously respond to Babu’s statement.

Here is a sample of the reactions from social media:

MWANGI MUNG’URE - Being a NASA Mp is so sweet.You are provided with a platform to dance,mock and lie to your supporters as they cheer you.Its so easy to paint the truth black as long us you say anything that praises "baba".I mean a sane mature man cheers when babu claims he ll be the cs interior... hehehe I wish I can find foolish and stupid people in my constituency and that way I ll access Parliament so easily. This could be me!!!

MUTETI MURIMI - Mr Babu is overrated kid, we however enjoy your comedy and more so your determination to succeed. Congratulations Bwana CS

TABBY WANJIKU - once upon a time Raila was tricked by Kibaki to ascend him to power.Kibaki knows very well the Agikuyu were not going to vote for Raila.They were explicit about never saying baba tosha .Their little meeting has brought us here...Uhuru the Kikuyu community the luos are all suffering because of this trick

DAVID GACHOKA - Dreams are valid..keep dreaming and rebel harder...you guys don't even know what rebelling against govt really means...nitafuteni niwashow

BLUZ KANTE CONTE- Do u leave in real world or in other world how can u collect mature men and women tell them fantasy and they are so happy for u

MAINA MAINA - Young boy, do you ever take time to listen to yourself??

PATRICK NDEGWA- Jokers trying to convince and confuse day dreamers...

AHMED SAS ABDILLAHI - Kenyan politics will never get better without this guy.....,,,

REAL GENERAL - the funniest tough talking boy with a body resembling a doll, even a kid cant take you serious



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​