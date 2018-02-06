Officer ‘punished’ for offering starved Opposition detainee water

SUMMARY Two junior officers were summoned to DCI for offering an opposition politician a bottle of water while in police cells

It emerged that the politician had not eaten food for two days as he was held by the police

When two junior officers were yesterday summoned to DCI headquarters for offering an opposition politician a bottle of water while in police cells at the Lari, many thought it was another fake news.



But alas! The officers were actually reprimanded for offering the controversial and combative politician water which he seriously needed. ​

This came as it emerged that the politician had not eaten food for two days as he was held by the police. It was not clear if it was intentional.

“Who exactly wants the man and why?” that was the question one of the officers aware of the drama asked the colleague.



