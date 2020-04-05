Treasury eyes Sh1trn loan to climb out of Covid-19 debt hole

National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

Kenya plans to borrow a record Sh1 trillion between July and June next year to plug a budget hole that has been deepened by the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is more than three times the Sh326.2 billion that the Jubilee government borrowed in its first fiscal year of 2013/14, and is likely to push the country’s stock of debt to Sh7.7 trillion by end of June next year. This is Sh1.3 trillion short of the Sh9 trillion legal ceiling. With this money, the Government can disburse a monthly stipend of Sh5,080 to 16.4 million poor Kenyans for a year, money that would be more than adequate for their dietary needs. Indeed, such a stipend would be enough to pull up those in rural areas from the poverty hole as official figures show they only need Sh3,252 to escape destitution.

SEE ALSO: Beer distributors decry excise tax hike amid virus disruptions

Of course, the government does not plan to use these loans as tokens to the poor. But it hopes that the borrowed cash will lift millions out of poverty by resuscitating businesses distressed by the Covid-19 pandemic and creating thousands of jobs. The money that Treasury expects to borrow from both local and foreign investors in 12 months from July, technically known as fiscal deficit, had initially been estimated at Sh898 billion. The projected fiscal deficit, or budget hole, excludes grants from donors. But in the draft Budget Review and Outlook Paper (BROP), 2020, this has been revised upwards due to the poor business environment that saw Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collect less taxes in the financial year 2019/20, particularly in the fourth quarter, stifled by the containment measures instituted by the State to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. The Exchequer thus revised downwards its earnings for the current financial year from Sh1.63 trillion announced in June by National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani in his budget speech, to Sh1.52 trillion.Consequently, the fiscal deficit–the difference between the country’s total revenues and its total expenditure–as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to rise to 8.9 per cent in FY 2020/21, which is higher than the eight per cent registered in FY 2019/20.

SEE ALSO: Broke county now seeks Sh350 million bank loan to pay staff salaries

The GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country. The Treasury said in the outlook that before Covid-19 started wreaking havoc around the world, it had embarked on a journey of belt-tightening measures and was targeting a lower fiscal deficit of 6.3 per cent of GDP in FY 2019/20, 4.9 per cent of GDP in 2020/21 and, ultimately, 3 per cent of GDP over the medium term. This austerity plan was premised on strong revenue growth, reduction of non-essential spending such as hospitality, tea, advertising and a “gradual slowdown in the growth of public debt”, the Treasury said. “However, this path was interrupted by the outbreak and rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Treasury in the outlook, which sets the stage for the Government’s fiscal policies for the current financial year. “The pandemic did not only worsen revenue performance in FY 2019/20, but will also affect revenue performance in FY 2020/21,” reads part of the BROP, 2020. Taxes on imports were hit the hardest, affecting such tax heads as import duty, value added tax on imports, import declaration fees, and the railway development levy due to a decline in imports and reduction of trade among countries.

SEE ALSO: Businesses you can start with Sh5,000 and less