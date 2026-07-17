Rodgers Magutha: From street boy to bird whisperer

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Kenyans know you as Birdman. Who is the man behind the birds?

My name is Rodgers Oloo Magutha, popularly known as the Nairobi Birdman. I am an environmentalist and wildlife conservationist, an avian rescuer, an artist, a content creator and a community leader. At my core, I believe every living creature deserves care, respect and the opportunity to thrive. I am also a river conservation champion. I have adopted Zone Six of the Ngong River, where I lead initiatives to plant trees along its banks and restore its waters under our slogan, “Mto Lazima Ingare.”

How did this unusual love affair with birds begin?

My love for birds began when I was growing up in Nakuru, a place renowned for its rich bird life and world-famous bird-watching sites. I often spent my free time in the national park, where I developed a deep appreciation for nature. One day, I came across an abandoned flamingo. I carefully picked it up and took it to the lake shore where it had better chances of surviving. That moment changed my life. From then on, I dedicated myself to rescuing birds. My passion only grew stronger. I stopped hunting birds altogether and began rescuing and rearing pigeons and other bird species.

What was the very first bird you owned or bonded with?

The first bird I bonded with was a Black Kite named Johnson. At the time, I was living on the streets of Nairobi. Everyday, I would stand along Moi Avenue near Quickmart Supermarket, asking well-wishers for spare change. One day, a kind stranger bought me chips and chicken. I went to sit under some nearby trees to eat and that is where I found Johnson. He was weak, thirsty and clearly abandoned. I decided to share my chicken with him. He ate and after I gave him water, he climbed onto my hand. From that moment, we formed unbreakable bond because he trusted me completely.

Life on the streets is filled with many challenges including depression, mental health struggles, loneliness and drug addiction.

Johnson came into my life as a blessing; he gave me a sense of purpose and together we survived the hardships of street life. Later, boda-boda riders near Kenyatta Avenue alerted me to two more abandoned Black Kites. I rescued them and named them Jaimie and Jenny.

At what point did you realise your passion was different from that of an ordinary bird lover?

I realised my passion was different when I began rescuing birds in desperate need of help and felt a deep calling to inspire others to protect them. In Kenya, many people grow up believing old sayings such as “Kunguru hafugiki” (“A crow cannot be tamed”), alongside other cultural beliefs and myths about birds. I wanted to challenge those perceptions and show people a different side of these remarkable creatures.

That is when I knew my purpose was bigger than simply loving birds. I wanted to change attitudes towards them. Today, I use entertainment and social media to promote conservation and encourage people to appreciate and protect wildlife. As times change, I continue learning about bird behaviour, adaptation and psychology so I can better understand them and help bridge the gap between people and nature..

You share your life with an eagle, doves, a parrot, an owl, and even a marabou stork. How did you acquire each of them?

Most of them are rescues. I have rescued many myself and now that I have built a strong following on social media, people from across the country contact me whenever they find a bird in distress. So far, I have rescued more than 20 birds of different species. Most have been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild, where they are now thriving. Among the birds I have rescued are Marabou Storks, Black Kites, African Pied Crows, Barn Owls, Cattle Egrets, Hadada Ibises, African Sacred Ibises and pigeons.

Each rescue has its own story, but they all share one purpose; to give injured, abandoned or vulnerable birds a second chance at life.

Which bird is your favourite and why?

Honestly, I love them all. Each bird has its own unique personality and behaviour and getting to understand them has been an incredible journey.

What amazes me most is how they have learned to coexist. A predator, a scavenger and prey can share the same space peacefully and even form bonds. To me, that is a powerful lesson for humanity; that despite our differences, peaceful coexistence is possible.

Have any of them ever attacked or injured you?

No, they have never attacked or injured me. However, some species, such as the African Sacred Ibis may give you a sharp nip if they are feeling frightened or highly stressed. I understand their behaviour and respect their boundaries which helps build trust between us.

What is the funniest thing one of your birds has ever done?

Once, while we were in the Nairobi CBD, one of my kites unexpectedly flew down and landed right on top of a woman’s head. She started screaming and running around in circles—it was quite a scene!

Most people fear getting close to birds of prey. How did you earn their trust?

Many people fear birds of prey, such as eagles and owls, because of cultural beliefs and myths surrounding them. I believe I have a special gift that allows me to connect with them.

They feel safe in my presence and that trust has enabled me to bond with different species that peacefully coexist.

I think there is an important lesson for humanity in that. If birds with such different instincts can live together in harmony, then surely we can too.

What does it feel like having them perched on your arm or shoulder?

To me, it feels completely natural and peaceful. The only thing you have to watch out for is their sharp claws, as they can sometimes scratch you accidentally, leaving deep cuts.

Owls are surrounded by myths and superstitions in many Kenyan communities. Have you faced criticism for keeping one?

I have faced criticism, with some accusing me of witchcraft or supernatural powers. I believe my connection with birds is a gift from God. Despite warnings after living with a Barn Owl, I remain safe. Like Adam, I see my mission as caring for God’s creation and living in harmony with nature.

What misconceptions do people have about owls and other birds?

The myths surrounding these birds are false. I have lived with owls, crows and others without harm. My connection with them is a gift, not something driven by superstition or fear.

The marabou stork is probably Nairobi’s most feared and misunderstood bird. Why are you attracted to it?

Marabou Storks are incredibly majestic scavengers. They are very cool, calm birds, even though they look bored or grumpy most of the time!

What have you learned about marabou storks that most Kenyans don’t know?

They aren’t evil or inherently dirty; they are nature’s cleanup crew. They keep our environment balanced.

Have you ever taken your birds into public spaces? What reactions do you get?

I often take my birds to public spaces, city streets and schools, where they attract enormous interest. For many Kenyans, it is their first close encounter with these birds. They take photos, ask questions and learn about bird conservation, wildlife behaviour and the importance of protecting nature.

What does a typical day in Birdman’s life look like?

My days are simple but busy. I start each morning by cleaning the house and the areas where the birds stay. I wash their feeding utensils and replace their water to keep them healthy. Once that is done, I get ready and head to work at the dumping site.

How much does it cost to feed and maintain them?

Whatever little we earn from our hard work goes towards caring for the birds. It depends on the day. I buy meat in bulk from a local supplier, and sometimes butchers generously donate leftovers. We also receive support from well-wishers who believe in and contribute to our conservation mission.