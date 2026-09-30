Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Sabalenka 'fresh' for first tournament since losing No.1

By AFP | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka. [AFP]

Aryna Sabalenka said she was feeling "fresh" as she prepared for her first tournament since being ousted as the world's number one player.

The four-time Grand Slam winner topped the rankings for 99 weeks before ceding her position to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who also beat her in the US Open final this month.

It means Sabalenka has not won a title since March and will end the year without a major for the first time since 2022.

"This time I feel like, because I didn't play that many matches, I feel fresh," the 28-year-old Belarusian told reporters ahead of the China Open in Beijing.

Despite a lacklustre few months by her standards, her New York showing was "the moment when I started to feel healthier and stronger", she said.

"The middle part of the season... didn't go that well. I struggled a little bit with different stuff."

"At the US Open I started to enjoy tennis again because of being healthy mentally and physically."

Sabalenka, who withdrew from Beijing last year due to injury, begins her bid for a first title there in the round of 64, against either Hungary's Anna Bondar or Mexico's Renata Zarazua.

She is seeded second behind Rybakina, who faces either Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine or Alina Charaeva of Armenia.

Last year's champion Amanda Anisimova will not be taking part, having announced on social media that she was ending her season early over a wrist injury.

In the men's draw, fan favourite Novak Djokovic is looking to add to his six titles at the China Open, where he has never lost a singles match.

"My record speaks for itself on Chinese soil. Knowing that, it also brings this dimension of confidence that I really need," the Serbian, 39, told reporters on Monday.

"Overall it's been really good so far with the body, the way I'm feeling and playing."

Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles but is currently ranked 11th in the world. He begins his Beijing campaign against Portugal's Nuno Borges in the first round.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka China Open WTA Rankings Novak Djokovic
.

Latest Stories

County Oversight Accountability Bill violates provisions of the Constitution
County Oversight Accountability Bill violates provisions of the Constitution
National
By Irene Githinji
15 mins ago
Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to shun insults
Politics
By Amos Kiarie
37 mins ago
Nairobi, Mombasa and North Eastern major electricity consumers
Business
By Patrick Vidija
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How gold miners are using children as sacrificial lambs
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
How gold miners are using children as sacrificial lambs
From Ubuntu to Reform: The mushrooming pro Ruto parties in Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
From Ubuntu to Reform: The mushrooming pro Ruto parties in Mt Kenya
Revealed: How Dr Mutiso's murder suspects are plotting to poison police informers
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Dr Mutiso's murder suspects are plotting to poison police informers
From legal concerns to regional fragmentation: Why Dangote refinery project risks straining EAC unity
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
From legal concerns to regional fragmentation: Why Dangote refinery project risks straining EAC unity
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved