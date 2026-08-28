Beyond music: The many lives of Dolly Parton

Flowers and notes left outside Dolly Parton's house in Brentwood, Tennessee, on August 26, 2026. [AFP]

The late songstress was known around the world for her big blonde hair, bright stage outfits and unforgettable country songs.

She rose to fame from humble beginnings as one of 12 children in a poor family in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Dolly Parton began performing and appearing on television and radio while still very young, eventually achieving her professional breakthrough in 1967 at the age of 21.