Leaders raise concerns as road carnage gets out of hand

A wreckage of a vehicle involved in a road accident claiming 12 people along the Ahero-Chabera-Oyugis Road on December 15, 2025. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard].

As Kenyans head into the festive season, authorities are sounding the alarm over a worrying spike in fatal road accidents, urging motorists and passengers alike to exercise restraint and responsibility to avert further loss of life.

This comes barely a day after a fatal accident that claimed the life of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo and another accident involving Easy Coach on Monday morning.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has joined a growing chorus of leaders expressing concern over the escalating road carnage, following a series of deadly crashes reported across the country over the weekend.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Wetang’ula cited a tragic accident along the Kisumu–Chabera Road late Sunday night that claimed the lives of ten people.

The crash came just hours after other accidents in different parts of the country had left nearly 20 people dead.

“I join fellow Kenyans in expressing deep concern over the rising road carnage claiming innocent lives,” said Wetang’ula.

“Late last night, ten people died along the Kisumu–Chabera Road, just hours after other accidents across the country had claimed nearly twenty lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families.”

The Speaker described the continued loss of lives on Kenyan roads as a national concern, warning that the festive season, often marked by increased travel, late-night driving and alcohol consumption, poses heightened risks if road users fail to act responsibly.

“During this busy holiday period, I urge all road users to act responsibly. Drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and obey traffic rules, while passengers should report reckless conduct to help avert tragedy,” he said.

The latest accidents add to a grim trend that has persisted throughout the year. Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicates a troubling rise in road fatalities in 2024.

Saturdays and evening hours are emerging as the deadliest periods for road users with authorities attributing many of these crashes to speeding, drunk driving, driver fatigue, poor vehicle maintenance and disregard for traffic rules.

In response to the growing concern, the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) is holding a high-level meeting to agree on measures aimed at improving road order during the festive season and beyond.

The meeting brings together key agencies, including the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the National Police Service, NTSA, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Prisons Service.