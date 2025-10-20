Reprieve for artists as royalty management body secures new license

Performing and Audio Visual Rights Society of Kenya (PAVRISK) Board of Directors chairman Edwardo Waigwa during a press briefing. [File, Standard]

Artists across the country can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Performing and Audio-Visual Rights Society of Kenya (Pavrisk) renewed its license to collect royalties.

The renewed license by the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) will see the society collect the royalties and distribution in the music and audio-visual sectors across the country.

The decision announced in a public notice dated October 14, follows a successful evaluation of Pavrisk’s application and submissions from stakeholders during public participation forums.

Kecobo said the renewal affirms Pavrisk’s credibility and compliance with copyright regulations in support of Kenya’s growing creative and digital economy.

Kecobo board chairman Joshua Kutuny said the decision was reached during a special board meeting convened to deliberate on applications from Collective Management Organisations (CMOs).

Kutuny said PAVRISK met all legal requirements necessary for a legitimate rights management body.

“KECOBO’s board of directors held a special board meeting on 14th October 2025 to deliberate on the licensing of the CMOs following the rigorous recruitment process,” said Kutuny.

“The licensing is subject to a raft of conditions, key among them the provision of an updated list of members, their copyright works, and authorities to manage the rights in their works,” he added.

He added that licensed CMOs must now adopt approved ICT systems for collection, monitoring, and distribution of royalties, as well as operate designated trust and paybill accounts that adhere to the mandatory 70–30 percent distribution rule.

Alongside PAVRISK, KECOBO also licensed the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) to represent sound recording producers for a period of one-year, effective 5 November 2025.

However, several other applicants — including the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Film Makers Rights Achievers of Kenya (FRAK), and Collective Management Services (CMS), were rejected.

KECOBO’s decision comes amid longstanding concerns about mismanagement, diversion of funds, and deepening leadership wrangles at MCSK, which is currently split between rival factions claiming control of the organization.

Earlier in May, KECOBO had granted PAVRISK the mandate to collect royalties from broadcasters, supermarkets, salons, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other general licensing outlets.

PAVRISK Board Chairman Edwardo Waigwa welcomed the renewed mandate, saying the approval reflected the regulator’s confidence in the organization’s systems and governance.

“We are elated with the decision by KECOBO to issue us with an operating license to represent musicians and audio-visual right holders. We remain committed to revitalizing royalty management across the country and ensuring that artists receive value for their copyrighted works,” said Waigwa.

The renewed license marks PAVRISK’s fourth consecutive approval to administer royalties on behalf of Kenyan creatives.